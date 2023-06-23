Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Danny Lamb made his limited overs debut for Lancashire in 2017 before playing his first County Championship match the following year

Lancashire seam-bowling all-rounder Danny Lamb will leave the club for Sussex at the end of the season.

The 27-year-old, who came up through Lancashire's academy, has agreed a three-year deal with Sussex from 2024.

Lamb helped Lancashire reach the final of last year's T20 Blast and has played 93 times for the county across all three formats of the game.

He moved to Gloucestershire earlier this season on a short-term loan, taking four wickets in five games.

Lamb has taken 50 first-class wickets in 24 matches, including best figures of 7-72, and averaged 27.8 runs with the bat, hitting a career-high 125 against Kent at Canterbury in 2021.

"He is someone I've followed for a while and his all-round ability with bat and ball makes him a fantastic addition to our team," Sussex head coach Paul Farbrace told the club website. external-link

"He comes from a club and environment at Old Trafford that expects to win, and I want him to bring that winning attitude with him."