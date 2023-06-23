Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Somerset bowler Peter Siddle has been ruled out for a "significant" period due to a hand injury and finger fracture.

The Australian has a "nasty wound" and split the webbing on his right bowling hand as well as fracturing his finger during the team's T20 defeat by Hampshire on 7 June.

Siddle re-signed for the club this year on a deal until the end of July.

The 38-year-old has taken seven wickets in seven T20 matches this season.

Elsewhere, all-rounders Lewis Gregory and Roelof van der Merwe have also been ruled out of selection due to hand injuries.

Gregory, 31, has similarly split the webbing on his left hand while Van der Merwe fractured two fingers in the Vitality Blast win over Essex.