Rehan Ahmed: Leg-spinner called up by England for second Ashes Test

By Emma SmithBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Rehan Ahmed
Rehan Ahmed has played one Test, one ODI and two T20 matches for England

Leicestershire leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed has been added to the England men's squad for the second Ashes Test.

Ahmed, 18, marked his Test debut with seven wickets against Pakistan in Karachi last winter.

He has been called up as cover for spinning all-rounder Moeen Ali, who struggled with a finger injury during the dramatic first Test, which Australia won by two wickets.

The second Test starts at Lord's on Wednesday, 28 June.

Ahmed will join the rest of the squad this weekend in London. The group is now up to 17 players, with none dropping out after the first Test at Edgbaston.

His selection comes amid doubts over the fitness of Moeen, who came out of Test retirement after Jack Leach was ruled out for the series with a back injury.

Moeen suffered a blister on a finger at Edgbaston that saw him bowl significantly less during the second innings than England would have wanted.

Ahmed was the youngest English male cricketer to make his Test debut when he faced Pakistan in December, at the age of 18 years and 126 days.

During Pakistan's second innings Ahmed took a five-wicket haul, becoming the youngest male Test debutant to do so.

England men's Ashes squad for the second Test against Australia: Ben Stokes (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

'The prospect of Ahmed playing is delicious' - analysis

Stephan Shemilt, BBC Sport chief cricket writer

Again, England take the daring option. Names like Will Jacks and Liam Dawson were being mentioned as potential cover for Moeen Ali, but Rehan Ahmed gets the nod after that thrilling debut in Karachi.

England will give Moeen as much time as possible to be fit - Brendon McCullum has said he will play if he is.

If he isn't, any risk of selecting Ahmed could be mitigated by asking Joe Root to bowl some holding overs. Four seamers plus Root is another option.

The prospect of Ahmed playing at Lord's is delicious. He would be the second-youngest man from either side to play in a Test between the two great rivals and youngest since 1877.

Comments

Join the conversation

148 comments

  • Comment posted by realtony999, today at 13:47

    I like it but should have added Foakes as well.

    • Reply posted by Voletsbleus, today at 13:51

      Voletsbleus replied:
      No, no they shouldn't

  • Comment posted by Denza, today at 13:50

    What about Foakes? Bairstow can’t keep. England lost that match because of his drop catches. Or am I wrong?

    • Reply posted by Voletsbleus, today at 13:54

      Voletsbleus replied:
      You're completely, utterly, and embarrassingly wrong, and are showing you know nothing about cricket

  • Comment posted by mick, today at 13:44

    As a Surrey supporter I say thanks as an England supporter why is Foakes not in the team

    • Reply posted by hohum, today at 13:47

      hohum replied:
      Agreed but that battle has been lost in the short term at least!

  • Comment posted by Magnumaniac, today at 14:05

    If you're going to use a leggy who can actually turn the ball, especially with the slope at Lords, you're going to need a keeper who can handle that - and frankly, as much as I like JB, he isn't up to that.

    Foakes needs to be in the line-up, and England need to work out who their best 6 batsmen are above him. I know who I'd drop, but he seems to have friends in high places.

    • Reply posted by KentAussie, today at 14:19

      KentAussie replied:
      Not even in the best 10 keepers in England.

  • Comment posted by Skalidis, today at 13:49

    Happy about Ahmed. Not impressed about Foakes being left out.

  • Comment posted by dg, today at 13:53

    Makes sense, but the continued omission of Foakes makes no sense whatsoever.

    • Reply posted by sheffs92, today at 13:57

      sheffs92 replied:
      He’s in the squad,he could make an appearance.

  • Comment posted by mariaginsberg, today at 13:53

    Sense at last. Now bring back Foakes please.

    • Reply posted by all together, today at 14:14

      all together replied:
      A few surrey supporters (watchinghim) have said he hasn't been as tidy with the gloves as usual this season on these forums, just a thought why.

  • Comment posted by coops, today at 13:55

    He's getting his Championship wickets at 67 this season and has done better as a batsman.

    I know we're focused on making the 'bold' move every time but I think this is a harsh environment to throw him into. Can see him going at 5 or 6 an over.

    Hope he proves me wrong if he plays.

  • Comment posted by shiningwhit, today at 14:00

    Foakes in with the gloves, Jonny up the order, leave Duckett out, give Jimmy a rest until Old Trafford and bring Wood in.

    • Reply posted by ColinA, today at 14:15

      ColinA replied:
      I'd leave Crawley out. Duckett is a far better opening bat.

  • Comment posted by Stefan Nonsense, today at 14:05

    A thrilling debut on a dust bowl in Karachi is a million miles from facing the top-ranked Test batting side in the world on a spinner's graveyard at Lord's, especially without the best available keeper. I want to see the young lad have a long and brilliant England career, but this could kill it before it even starts.

    • Reply posted by sports fan, today at 14:08

      sports fan replied:
      Think will play an extra seamer Wood and use Root as the spinner

  • Comment posted by wurzel, today at 14:09

    I cannot believe the number of people commenting that they want to drop Anderson. He’s had one average game in the last three years on a dead pitch and now people want him gone! I’m glad we don’t select players via democratic vote

    • Reply posted by ColinA, today at 14:12

      ColinA replied:
      Agreed, Anderson is the greatest bowler the world has known. We should be so grateful he is still one of the top three in the world.. I wondered if he'd picked up a niggle or something like that..

  • Comment posted by SoupPlate, today at 14:11

    England want to ENTERTAIN, and the prospect of Bairstow trying to Keep Wicket to Ahmed will certainly achieve that x

  • Comment posted by The Welsh Xavi, today at 14:03

    Exciting but I don't get why Dawson has once again been overlooked.

    250+ wickets @34 and 8500 runs @32 in FC. Also has international experience so no worries about the pressure getting to him.

    If you're wanting a spinner who can bat then he seems the obvious choice.

    • Reply posted by SoupPlate, today at 14:07

      SoupPlate replied:
      You've answered your own question. It's because he has "250+ wickets @34"!

  • Comment posted by Peter, today at 13:52

    Should have picked him to begin with. Get a proper keeper in too, Bairstow should maybe stay as a batsman only.

    • Reply posted by Norm, today at 14:25

      Norm replied:
      Replacing who?

  • Comment posted by Phil Grimm, today at 13:51

    Even if Moeen's finger has healed there's no way to prove he will stay fit to bowl for the whole match in what looks to be warm and dry conditions. Rehan in, please.

  • Comment posted by texasbbq75, today at 13:44

    I like it - positive move.

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 13:49

      Turtle replied:
      Agreed.

      Picking the best spinner is definitely the best option as opposed to hedging your bets with an all rounder.

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 14:03

    That I believe is a good decision, but when will Eng solve the 'butter-finger-behind-the-stumps' problem. There is no need to look far, Foakes please!

  • Comment posted by mike1967, today at 13:48

    I am guessing he will get targeted by the Australian batsmen so it will be interesting to see how good he is, pass this test and we have got our spinner for the next 10-15 years

  • Comment posted by Allan, today at 14:04

    It's going to be another Kerrigan moment.

    No use as a spinner yet, the overseas figures flattered him. He's taking wickets at 67 just now and isn't much of a bat.

    This is pathetic left field nonsense from Stokes & Mcullum. Just ditch the spinner, pick Wood & bring back Foakes, Bairstow cost significantly more runs than he made. Duckett or Crawley can be dropped, they're just rubbish.

  • Comment posted by sports fan, today at 14:06

    Check out his bowling this season Leicestershire primarily playing him as a batsman
    Play an extra seamer and use a Joe Root as the spinner

    • Reply posted by Disgustedwimbledon, today at 14:09

      Disgustedwimbledon replied:
      Absolutely. Especially as Stokes is playing on only one leg.

