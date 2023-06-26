Mitch Swepson is the sixth player to play for Queensland and Glamorgan in the last five years

LV= County Championship Division Two, Sophia Gardens Cardiff (day two) Glamorgan 242: Root 66; McAndrew 4-58, Carson 3-45 & 46-0 Sussex 203 (89.4 overs): Hudson-Prentice 59; Harris 3-38, Swepson 3-52 Glamorgan (3 pts) lead Sussex (3 pts) by 85 runs with 10 second-innings wickets in hand Match scorecard

Glamorgan go into the third day of their County Championship game on 46-0, a lead of 85 over Sussex, after the home bowlers worked well to dismiss the visitors for 203.

Fynn Hudson-Prentice (59) was the Sussex top scorer in Cardiff.

James Harris took three middle-order wickets for 38, and Mitch Swepson (3-52) finished Sussex off.

Jamie McIlroy (2-35) and Timm van der Gugten (2-31) bowled tightly in a cohesive bowling display.

There was no sign of any batters being able to cut loose on a slow wicket, with the experimental Kookaburra ball never coming hard off the bat.

Just 184 runs were scored in a full 96 overs' play on day two.

Sussex, 65-1 overnight, stalled badly as Tom Alsop was bowled off-stump for 27, playing no shot to the consistent Van der Gugten, and McIlroy won an lbw shot against Tom Clark (32) in the next over.

The first run of the day did not come until the 30th ball, and Harris then struck with his first ball as James Coles, on six, nicked to slip.

It took a full hour for the first boundary to come as Dan Ibrahim inside-edged Harris for a fortunate four, before Oli Carter finally broke free with a swept four and a straight-driven six off Swepson.

Dan Ibrahim was plumb lbw to Harris for five, and Cater's long vigil ended after lunch when he edged McIlroy to Chris Cooke for a patient 35.

Australian leggie Swepson took his first county wicket when Nathan McAndrew, on eight, chipped a return catch.

But Hudson-Prentice and Jack Carson, who was dropped off Zain Ul Hussan on two, batted sensibly in a stand of 61 for the eighth wicket, the highest of the first innings on either side.

They looked to have survived the threat of the new ball, but Hudson-Prentice skied a catch off Harris after nearly three hours at the wicket, Carson fell lbw to Swepson for 21 and Ari Karvelas went first ball as the last three wickets went in five balls without addition.

That left Glamorgan with 26 overs to negotiate, and Ul Hassan (24 not out) and Andrew Salter (22 not out) kept the tempo low as they blocked their way through the last 90 minutes to leave the home side well placed at half-way in the match.

Glamorgan's debutant spinner Mitch Swepson told BBC Sport Wales:

"It was a tough day's cricket, a nice grind, we did well to take those early wickets. The quicks bowled well this morning and that set the tone for the rest of the day as we dried up the runs. Then it was a great start from our openers to cap off a good day.

"The Kookaburra ball is playing how it always plays, certainly on that wicket it gets quite soft quite quickly, making it hard to get any sort of pace out of the wicket.

"(The fourth innings target) is always the magic question, time is the biggest thing, the longer we can bat, bake the wicket, it might start to turn a bit. We bowled them out for 200 so anything from 250, 300 plus would be nice.

"It's only a short stint for me (four Championship games), but it's a part of the year where I'm not doing much so I just want to play a role for this team where I can try to win games."

Sussex all-rounder Fynn Hudson-Prentice told BBC Radio Sussex:

"It was tough, the wicket was playing a few tricks, it was going a bit low with the older ball and through the middle order it started reverse-swinging for them. As soon as you get through 30 or 40 balls it starts to get a bit easier, but I gave it away with a bad shot.

"Usually I'm quite an aggressive batsman, but today I couldn't find any rhythm, it took a while and we were going at two an over whereas a lot of games this season we've been scoring at four, four-and-a-half runs an over through the majority of the winnings.

"We're behind the eight-ball a little bit. They bowled really well, the wicket was low and slow, and we batted, but hopefully we can emulate what they did (in taking early wickets) and get them out cheaply."