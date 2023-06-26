Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Jersey finished third in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Europe Division Two tournament earlier this month.

Jersey's women crushed their Guernsey counterparts as they won all their three of their Twenty20 matches.

Jersey, who missed out on a place in the next round of the T20 World Cup qualifiers earlier this month, registered a 61-run win in their opening match on Saturday.

They backed that up later in the day with an eight-wicket victory.

Sunday saw Jersey achieve their biggest-ever winning margin in a T20 international as they won by 157 runs.

Aimee Aikenhead hit 58 not out from 53 balls while Analise Merritt also scored 58 as Jersey set a new high score of 196-3 in their 20 overs.

In reply Guernsey were bowled out for just 39 in 12 overs, with Rose Hill taking 2-4 and Flo Tanguy 2-8, as Jersey set their new record margin of victory for a second time in a month.

It beat the 108-run victory Jersey had over Sweden in their final game in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Europe Division Two tournament earlier this month.

Saturday's first game saw skipper Chloe Greechan and Mia Maguire each score 26 as Jersey recovered from being 48-4 to end on 139-6 as Guernsey bowler Emily Merrien took 3-24.

But in reply the Sarnians could only make 78-9 with skipper Krista De La Mare (23) the only batter to make double figures. Flo Copley took 3-12 for Jersey.

In Saturday's second game Rosie Davis was run out for 22 as Guernsey's top three batters all made double figures to leave them on 57-3.

But the rest of the line-up could not back up their decent start as they ended on 84-8, a target Jersey reached in 12 overs as Lily Greig hit 26 not out and fellow opener Maria Da Rocha also hit 26.