The Ashes 2023: Moeen Ali 'all good' for second Test against Australia, says Ollie Pope

By Matthew HenryBBC Sport at Lord's

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Moeen Ali and Marcus Trescothick at England practise
Moeen took 3-204 across both innings in the first Test
The Ashes: England v Australia - second Test
Venue: Lord's Dates: 28 June-2 July
Coverage: Live text commentary and in-play video clips on the BBC Sport website & app, plus BBC Test Match Special on BBC Sounds and BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra. Daily Today at the Test highlights on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer from 19:00 BST.

England all-rounder Moeen Ali looks "all good" as he bids to be fit for the second Ashes Test against Australia on Wednesday, says team-mate Ollie Pope.

Moeen, 36, came out of retirement to play in England's two-wicket defeat in the first Test but the spin bowler was hampered by a cut on his finger.

He took two wickets in 33 overs in the first innings but only bowled 14 in the second as Australia snatched victory.

"It was pretty unfortunate what happened," said vice-captain Pope.

"I think Mo is all good. Hopefully over these few days it has looked after itself and hopefully he is fit to play."

Moeen bowled in the nets at England practise on Monday, seemingly unaffected by the issue.

It is understood his finger has healed well since the Edgbaston Test finished on Tuesday but England will have to consider whether it would hold up over another five-day match.

Eighteen-year-old leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed has been added to England's squad for the Lord's Test.

Ahmed could play if Moeen is not selected or Joe Root, who took 1-43 in 15 overs in the second innings in Birmingham, could provide the spin option alongside a four-strong pace attack, possibly including Mark Wood.

Asked if England would need a spinner at Lord's, batter Pope said: "To be honest it depends what the wicket looks like.

"We know Lord's can be bowler friendly sometimes but we have seen the role Leachy [injured spinner Jack Leach] has played over the last year in bowler friendly conditions as well so it is a great option to have."

Comments

Join the conversation

41 comments

  • Comment posted by Fiend, today at 14:21

    Moeen with unhealed finger...yep, he's a mate he's in. Butterfingers Bairstow, cost us the first Test, Stokes' best mate, course he's still in!

  • Comment posted by JP-Kelenic-Eugenio-Cal, today at 14:18

    All good until he bowls.

  • Comment posted by matt1il, today at 14:18

    BazBall seems to mean still pick the old mates, showing they trust an injured retiree over anyone else, why would they bother then?

  • Comment posted by talkagoodgame, today at 14:15

    No way new skin will have formed and be robust enough between tests. If picked it says more about stubborn bloody mindedness of coaching staff and captain. Already one bowler down since Stokes clearly not fit for role of fourth seamer.

  • Comment posted by Cymraes27, today at 14:15

    Ahmed and Foakes in, Bairstow and Ali out!

  • Comment posted by Slippin Jimmy, today at 14:15

    Despite being given top billing on the BBC Sport site, not a single HYS for the women’s cricket for fear of people saying what they think. The men’s game meantime gets a HYS if someone so much as farts.

    • Reply posted by twinprime, today at 14:20

      twinprime replied:
      Go on the Guardian - they have a comment section open but it has their infamous "pre-moderated" comment for the posting of comments. Make any inference to the low quality etc. and it doesn't get posted.

  • Comment posted by Zee 21, today at 14:12

    It seems when we don’t have Foakes we lose. The last Test was prime example, but we do not seem to learn!
    Bairstow, Buttler etc have never been up to it, as they’ve never been good enough for Tests, and then their batting becomes a problem due to concentration (or the lack of it).
    Foakes is the best, and also a decent batsman who has always done the two jobs together well.

    • Reply posted by JimmyG, today at 14:17

      JimmyG replied:
      Stop droning on about Foakes. This article has nothing to do with him. Sick of the foakes fanboys on here. We all know he would average about 10 against this aussie attack.

  • Comment posted by Johnson Tottle, today at 14:09

    Should get Ecclestone in as spinner. She's 6 foot and bowls at a similar pace to most male spinners. Couldn't do any worse.

    • Reply posted by twinprime, today at 14:21

      twinprime replied:
      No she doesn't. She'd go for 10 an over minimum.

  • Comment posted by colinnicholson, today at 14:07

    Really silly taking another risk. He went for 200 runs in lastTest due to injured finger, also with Stokes not fit enough to bowl extended spells we could finish 2 down

    • Reply posted by tv, today at 14:19

      tv replied:
      Add to that Jimmy is clearly out of rhythm (with age possibly catching up with him) and our bowling looks weak.

  • Comment posted by God, today at 14:05

    Really hope Wood plays. How we get him in though is tricky.

  • Comment posted by moonsorrow999, today at 14:03

    Moeen has never been good for any test match. Averages in the 20s with the bat and averages high 30s with the ball. Let someone else play.

  • Comment posted by Sureyeah, today at 14:03

    Well played Danni Wyatt, last bat out, perfect, England not used to being in such a strong position from 50 for 0 to 73-4, dumb, jittery, very sad some great points but when you are in sight of victory win.

    Ash's lost in the first game, that cant be right, Australia need to win 2 of the next 6 games, anyway stranger things have happened

    PS batting first on a ever diminishing surface also helped.

    • Reply posted by jordan, today at 14:06

      jordan replied:
      Can we stop calling England women against Australia women “the ashes” it’s not

  • Comment posted by saucepan with lid, today at 14:02

    Root plus 4 seamers is the only option to give England a chance.

    Otherwise Australia will batter them.

  • Comment posted by Khouli Khan MC, today at 14:01

    There was nothing wrong with the side picked to play at Edgbaston.

    If Stokes hadn't declared with Root well in and 4 overs still left to play in the day abd there hadn't been well over 20 no-balls (including a n0-ball wicket) then Egnland would have won that comfortably.

    Cut out the daft mistakes and thats all there is to it.

    • Reply posted by David1970, today at 14:17

      David1970 replied:
      Root was batting with 10 &11. Two balls was all it needed and Root wouldn't have faced another ball. Look to the catching - 8 drops was it? That's almost giving the Aussies an extra innings!

  • Comment posted by JB2019, today at 13:59

    Good for taking 3 wickets for about 250 runs
    He's useless!

  • Comment posted by Sanjeev, today at 13:58

    Really depends on the wicket and weather conditions. Atm, the wicket would look quite dry but with the current forecast, 3 out of 5 days will be overcast and wet, seamers should perform well. So England could risk having Joe Root as the only spinner and add Mark Wood as a fourth seamer to the playing 11

    • Reply posted by talkagoodgame, today at 14:20

      talkagoodgame replied:
      5th seamer, though given Stokes lack of bowling you are effectively correct.

  • Comment posted by Assynt, today at 13:57

    This is rally good news for England...but I do hope we get to see Rehan Ahmed in action.

  • Comment posted by Haway The Lads, today at 13:56

    Duckett
    Crawley
    Pope
    Root
    Brook
    Stokes c
    FOAKES wk
    Robinson
    Wood
    Broad
    Ahmed

    • Reply posted by Johnson Tottle, today at 14:11

      Johnson Tottle replied:
      I'd get rid go Pope for Lawrence personally. Pope is horrifically over rated.

  • Comment posted by david, today at 13:55

    It is truly nonsensical that Ben Foakes is not in the squad. Every other country knows how crucial it is to have an excellent keeper behind the stumps

    • Reply posted by Frank Burns, today at 14:19

      Frank Burns replied:
      Couldn't agree more.

  • Comment posted by david, today at 13:52

    I'm sorry but it's a totally unnecessary gamble to risk Moeen. England's bowling is spread thinly as it is and they need all bowlers to be fully fit.

    • Reply posted by Zee 21, today at 14:16

      Zee 21 replied:
      True, and if we need him he will be ready for Headingley straight after. Try Ahmed at Lords, or bring in Wood and have no spinner.

