The Ashes 2023: Moeen Ali 'all good' for second Test against Australia, says Ollie Pope
|The Ashes: England v Australia - second Test
|Venue: Lord's Dates: 28 June-2 July
|Coverage: Live text commentary and in-play video clips on the BBC Sport website & app, plus BBC Test Match Special on BBC Sounds and BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra. Daily Today at the Test highlights on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer from 19:00 BST.
England all-rounder Moeen Ali looks "all good" as he bids to be fit for the second Ashes Test against Australia on Wednesday, says team-mate Ollie Pope.
Moeen, 36, came out of retirement to play in England's two-wicket defeat in the first Test but the spin bowler was hampered by a cut on his finger.
He took two wickets in 33 overs in the first innings but only bowled 14 in the second as Australia snatched victory.
"It was pretty unfortunate what happened," said vice-captain Pope.
"I think Mo is all good. Hopefully over these few days it has looked after itself and hopefully he is fit to play."
Moeen bowled in the nets at England practise on Monday, seemingly unaffected by the issue.
It is understood his finger has healed well since the Edgbaston Test finished on Tuesday but England will have to consider whether it would hold up over another five-day match.
Eighteen-year-old leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed has been added to England's squad for the Lord's Test.
Ahmed could play if Moeen is not selected or Joe Root, who took 1-43 in 15 overs in the second innings in Birmingham, could provide the spin option alongside a four-strong pace attack, possibly including Mark Wood.
Asked if England would need a spinner at Lord's, batter Pope said: "To be honest it depends what the wicket looks like.
"We know Lord's can be bowler friendly sometimes but we have seen the role Leachy [injured spinner Jack Leach] has played over the last year in bowler friendly conditions as well so it is a great option to have."
