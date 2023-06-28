Close menu

The Ashes 2023: Steve Smith gives Australia edge over England at Lord's

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer at Lord's

Second LV= Insurance Ashes Test, Lord's (day one of five)
Australia 339-5 (Smith 85*, Head 77, Warner 66)
England: Yet to bat
A lacklustre display from England and an ominous unbeaten 85 from Steve Smith gave Australia much the better of the first day of the second Ashes Test at Lord's.

After England won what appeared to be a crucial toss in dank conditions, their bowling lacked penetration and fielding again included costly errors.

And Smith, looking determined after missing out in both innings of Australia's victory in the first Test, capitalised to move the tourists to 339-5.

David Warner made 66 before Smith added 102 with Marnus Labuschagne and 118 with Travis Head, who swatted 77 from 73 balls.

Josh Tongue, on his Ashes debut, was the pick of the England attack, bowling each of Warner and Usman Khawaja with lethal movement down the Lord's slope.

Joe Root at least removed Head and Cameron Green in the same over late in the day, but Smith's continued presence is a huge danger to the home side.

On a day when an attempt at disruption by Just Stop Oil protestors was largely thwarted, England's Ollie Pope suffered a shoulder injury and spent most of the last two sessions off the field.

And by the end, England were left needing a swift turnaround on day two to get back into this Test and the series.

Lethargic England fail to back up big talk

England's nerve-shredding two-wicket defeat in the first Test was decided by fine margins and, in the aftermath, the likes of Ollie Robinson, Zak Crawley and Pope have all been happy to talk up their chances of fighting back.

Instead, they endured one of their limpest days under the captaincy of Ben Stokes and, six days into the series, are in real danger of falling too far behind - only once has a team come from 2-0 down to win the Ashes.

Apart from the two jaffas produced by Tongue, the most impressive part of England's day was wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow single-handedly carrying a protestor from the middle to the boundary edge.

Not only did England's bowlers struggle with their line, a total of 12 no-balls illustrated a collective lack of rhythm. Root missed a tough chance at first slip off Khawaja, Pope a more straightforward chance off Warner at fourth slip.

For Australia, who included Mitchell Starc in favour of Scott Boland, it was an ideal day. Captain Pat Cummins also wanted to bowl first, but instead he saw his batters come through a difficult morning and cash in late in the day.

Root at least provided some optimism and England will be bowling with a ball that is only two overs old on Thursday.

If and when they get through the lower order, England face an examination with the bat possibly without Pope, though this injury is to his right shoulder and not the left he has dislocated twice before.

Smith makes happy return to Lord's

Smith has history at Lord's. He made his Test debut here and averaged 74 in Ashes cricket on this ground before this match. It was also the ground where, four years ago, he was concussed by a venomous Jofra Archer bouncer.

Warner was busy in the morning, even playing slog-sweeps against the pacers as he looked to combat the conditions. The openers added 73, but after Tongue's double strike, Smith arrived to play an innings full of characteristic idiosyncrasies and maddening whips off the pads.

He got into his stride by driving Broad through the covers, and overturned being caught behind off the same bowler on 24. Labuschagne, uncertain at first, grew in stature and himself successfully reviewed when given leg-before playing no shot to Broad.

When Robinson took Labuschagne's edge after tea, England had an opening, only for Head to feast on some dismal bowling to devastating effect.

The left-hander cut and pulled his way to a half-century which came from only 48 balls. The century stand with Smith came from 104 deliveries - Head scored 67 of them.

Then came Root's intervention, but Smith was joined by the calm Alex Carey and is on the brink of joining Jack Hobbs on 12 Ashes hundreds - only Don Bradman has more.

Flat England punished by Australia

This was not a failure of England's Bazball style, it was simply bad cricket. However, such a lethargic display leaves them open to criticism for their relaxed approach off the field.

England had everything in their favour: green pitch, dark clouds and floodlights. However, bar Tongue, the attack lacked the bite to make full use.

Tongue's two deliveries to bowl Khawaja and Warner were sensational. If Khawaja misjudged in offering no shot, Warner was softened up by one that went through everything then, next ball, was cleaned up by one that broke leg stump.

But bar the occasional threat carried by Broad, the seamers could offer Tongue no support. James Anderson barely bowled a ball that would have hit the stumps and Stokes went for 21 runs in his three overs.

Root, though, was an unlikely source of hope on a pitch where England omitted Moeen Ali. The eager Head ran past one that turned to be well stumped by Bairstow, and Green's ugly hack at his third ball was inexplicable.

Still, the fact that England needed a part-time off-spinner to keep them clinging on in ideal bowling conditions speaks volumes about their performance.

'I worry about England' - what they said

Ex-England captain Michael Vaughan: "England can get back into it but they are going to have to be sharper in the field, I will be intrigued to see how they cope.

"I do think this pitch will get harder over the next few days. I worry about England. It's very tough at this stage. They switched off at Edgbaston and today, they haven't been switched on at the key moments."

Former Australia bowler Glenn McGrath: "I love Bazball, I love the aggression, I love the attitude, but you've got to back it up. When it's tough, you've got to play tough. If they don't play well in this Test match and lose, it's 2-0 and the series is virtually gone."

644 comments

  • Comment posted by Airbag, today at 18:59

    Those Just Stop Oil protesters clearly know nothing about cricket! … if they had ran past the batsman on the leg side Bairstow would’ve never caught them!

    • Reply posted by groenemeyer, today at 19:11

      groenemeyer replied:
      I'm amazed he caught one.

  • Comment posted by Fiend, today at 18:58

    339-5 after being put in on a day like this, with a pitch like this?

    Hello darkness, my old friend.

    • Reply posted by 131 not out, today at 19:11

      131 not out replied:
      People talking without listening...

  • Comment posted by Dostoyevsky, today at 18:59

    England pulled it back a bit at the end, but the rest of the day really was a blueprint of ‘how to lose a test match in one day’. England so poor and listless from ball one. Very disappointing.

    • Reply posted by Scaarn on, today at 19:15

      Scaarn on replied:
      Yep England were pretty bad...I think Bazball has been replaced with Lameball 😉

  • Comment posted by Andy Tomlinson, today at 18:59

    Poor by England.Australia will not let us back in the game like we did in the last test.

    • Reply posted by Anon, today at 19:16

      Anon replied:
      there were niche stats galore 1st day of the Ashes summer, fastest this, most that, I wonder if this is the fastest England have effectively surrendered the Ashes - day 6

  • Comment posted by Rosecottage, today at 19:06

    Stokes is clearly not fit. There is no way England will get away with that. There is no place to hide against Australia carrying an injured player.

    • Reply posted by watermelon in Easter hay, today at 19:13

      watermelon in Easter hay replied:
      Especially when you're already carrying two bowlers, a wicket keeper and the top three in the batting.

  • Comment posted by 131 not out, today at 19:06

    Question is would Ben Foakes have the technique to cope with carrying a protestor 70 yards to the boundary? 😂🤣
    The keeping debate rumbles on...

    • Reply posted by Anon, today at 19:28

      Anon replied:
      sounds like there may be a place for him at 4th slip

  • Comment posted by Hurley Hawk, today at 19:02

    Bit of a bleak day for England -but loved Root’s 75mph bouncer off a couple of paces! Makes you wonder if the fast bowlers need long and time consuming run ups…

    Robinson still looks way off pace -not sure why he was picked over Woakes if he’s not fit

    • Reply posted by TvLicenceMan, today at 19:05

      TvLicenceMan replied:
      Absolutely agree. What's with these 75/80mph guys running so far? Shoaib Akhtar and Brett Lee had these run ups but bowled 97mph consistently sometimes

  • Comment posted by watermelon in Easter hay, today at 18:59

    Stokes would be considering a declaration now. In truth awful selection and awful captaincy, backed up by terrible bowling and fielding. A lesson today from Australia in how to score quickly, without throwing your wicket away. the Ashes hanging by a thread, a very thin thread.

    • Reply posted by themaindobster, today at 19:04

      themaindobster replied:
      Score quickly without throwing your wicket away, eh?! Did you not see the Head and Green wickets? Jeez.

  • Comment posted by Rob, today at 19:00

    Australia's day. Questions: why did Stokes bowl so few overs today? What on earth is the point of playing a captain/all-rounder who is so crocked he can't even bowl?

    • Reply posted by watermelon in Easter hay, today at 19:04

      watermelon in Easter hay replied:
      He's a great captain apparently, gave away the first test, in the process of giving away the second test, Ashes already gone probably.

  • Comment posted by Corridorofuncertainty, today at 19:02

    That was embarrassing. Green pitch, lights on, humid..you just don’t get better bowling conditions. Bowling half track 77 mph lollipops won’t get decent club players out. 2:0

  • Comment posted by Matt, today at 18:59

    Robinson squashed after failing to dilute concentrated full strength Aussies.

    • Reply posted by DAP1, today at 19:02

      DAP1 replied:
      I can barley raise a titter at that

  • Comment posted by Bobby Smith, today at 19:00

    Well, as most people on here were suggesting, they should have picked Woakes at Lords. Tongue was decent enough but Robinson is so slow Root's bouncer was nearly as fast.

    • Reply posted by Mr and Mrs Banks, today at 19:15

      Mr and Mrs Banks replied:
      I’m more worried about Anderson. He’d have ripped them apart 4 years ago.

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 19:00

    So poor from England today. From the body language getting back on from rain breaks to the speeds our bowlers were bowling. Very pedestrian. They need a rocket up them for tomorrow.

    • Reply posted by Home, today at 19:06

      Home replied:
      It's already too late.

  • Comment posted by Intelligenter, today at 19:08

    England should just do the basics right instead of giving it large in the media.
    36 extras (12nb & 12 byes).
    Attack with such little variety, why no Wood or Rehan Ahmed ?? Australia as usual go in with Lyon & worryingly Root got 2 wickets on day 1 !
    Poor selections, slip catchers that don’t & a captain who is injury prone & with little bowling recently. Long way back from 2 down, ‘Bazball’ or not.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:09

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Hindsight is such a wonderful thing

  • Comment posted by midnightrun, today at 19:03

    Bazball may have taught England batsmen to score runs quickly but it obviously hasn't improved their bowling and fielding. Broad and Anderson are ageing, Robinson is easy to play against. The Aussies gifted them two wickets to keep it interesting but Australia are in a very strong position.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:06

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      That was poor from England today. We are never going to win the Ashes with aging bowlers

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 19:02

    Just 83 overs bowled today. They are cheating the public with slow over rates.

    • Reply posted by Rob from Erith, today at 19:11

      Rob from Erith replied:
      Couple of rain interruptions today

  • Comment posted by Oberon, today at 18:59

    These bowlers will never take 20 wickets in a match.

    0-5 coming….

    Can we go back to conventional cricket now?

    • Reply posted by mzgygjha, today at 19:20

      mzgygjha replied:
      If we previously had conventional cricket, it didn't help much in the last Ashes given that England lost the series 4 - 0.

      Truth is we simply aren't good enough against this level of opposition and won't be until reform of our domestic first class game.

  • Comment posted by Barton St Battler, today at 19:02

    Aussies will be delighted with 339-5 after being sent in on a green top at Lords under overcast skies.
    Win the toss, think about bowling, then decide to bat.

    • Reply posted by Anon, today at 19:20

      Anon replied:
      if Stokes is trying psychological 'wins' he's given the aussies two freebies in a declaration and now putting them in

      and if anyone thinks England are still innit, the aussie bowlers will be very much rested when they come to bowl which, shock horror, wasn't on day 1 but will come when they have enough runs or are bowled out - aussies aren't mugs, bazballs may as well come with a free lobotomy

  • Comment posted by 931035, today at 19:03

    I'm not sure about this 'entertaining cricket' nonsense. England shouldn't have done any worse than draw the first test, and now they've gone a long way to losing the series in 6 days. A live series is what I find entertaining.

    • Reply posted by Anon, today at 19:27

      Anon replied:
      competitive cricket will always trump one sided, England scored quickly on day 1 of the Ashes and I have NO problem with that at all, but the senseless declaration halted England momentum (Root & Robinson) and the ausses simply crushed England

      England might still have won it, but as we may see tomorrow, at 209/7 England STILL couldn't finish them off. England won a few skirmishes, lost the war

  • Comment posted by C Wood, today at 19:07

    Anderson has been a fantastic player and one of England's greatest, but time is time old friend and you need to call it a day, Please !!

    • Reply posted by Roy Race, today at 19:09

      Roy Race replied:
      It’s a shame he’s not been able to play in the last two tests ...oh hang on

