The Ashes 2023: England choose Josh Tongue for second Test against Australia

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer at Lord's

Second LV= Insurance Ashes Test, England v Australia
Venue: Lord's Dates: 28 June - 2 July
England have included Josh Tongue in an all-pace attack for the second Ashes Test against Australia.

Tongue, 25, comes in as the only change from the team that lost the first Test at Edgbaston to replace off-spinner Moeen Ali.

Moeen was a doubt with a cut to his spinning finger, but bowled in the nets on Monday and was fit to play.

Tongue made his Test debut against Ireland at Lord's earlier this month, taking 5-66 in the second innings.

He is preferred to Mark Wood, who was felt to need another week to be fully match fit - the third Test is at Headingley on 6 July.

Without Moeen, responsibility for spin will fall to Joe Root, who took one wicket with his off-breaks at Edgbaston.

In the second innings, Root actually bowled more overs than Moeen as the Warwickshire man nursed his finger.

Moeen, 36, came out of Test retirement to play in the Ashes after regular frontline spinner Jack Leach suffered a stress fracture in his back.

Leach had been ever present in the England team since Ben Stokes took over as captain at the beginning of last summer and this will be the first Test under Stokes that England have not fielded a frontline spinner.

  • Comment posted by Harleking, today at 10:26

    Hopefully Tongue can find his groove against Australia

    • Reply posted by mumble_myopia, today at 10:28

      mumble_myopia replied:
      Very good ;-)

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 10:24

    Interesting call. The tail looks a lot longer without Moeen at 8. Surprised Woakes didn't get a gig with his batting and record at Lords.

    • Reply posted by Ceebs, today at 10:28

      Ceebs replied:
      Moeen's never going to get many runs against a decent bowling attack

  • Comment posted by gazismad, today at 10:29

    Looks like Root will be bowling a few overs. The selectors have picked a totally unbalanced team. No specialist spinner no test quality Wicket Keeper. Along with England’s woeful record at Lords a 2-0 deficit is on the cards

    • Reply posted by Stevetrom, today at 10:32

      Stevetrom replied:
      without a specialist spinner the need for a specialist wicketkeeper is reduced I suppose

  • Comment posted by Asterix, today at 10:31

    I'd have rested Jimmy, even if he is my favourite bowler, and replaced with Woakes given his record at Lords.

    Also Wood in for Mo - much as I like Mo as a cricketer and a guy, I'm not sure he can be effective over 5 days after what happened at Edgebaston. Or at least, he needs a rest.

    • Reply posted by twinbob2, today at 10:33

      twinbob2 replied:
      Yes, agree.Hardly bowled the first match.

  • Comment posted by Bez, today at 10:29

    Dawson meanwhile is happily scoring tons and bagging wickets, but lets not let form get in the way of one style of play?!

  • Comment posted by Tom78, today at 10:24

    Mark Wood? Where's Mark Wood? Bring back Mark Wood

    • Reply posted by Ceebs, today at 10:27

      Ceebs replied:
      Can't be fit. Surely would be playing otherwise. Probably needs to go and play a couple of Blast games for Durham before the next test

  • Comment posted by hohum, today at 10:29

    all pace attach is right...interesting why Tongue not Wood?

    • Reply posted by Jack, today at 10:30

      Jack replied:
      Wood has an elbow injury

  • Comment posted by sports fan, today at 10:25

    Wood still not fit then
    No surprise going with a fourth seamer

  • Comment posted by Edmund Dantes, today at 10:31

    Would be a better team with Foakes, Woakes and Wood playing but who do uyou drop.

    • Reply posted by Seth, today at 10:32

      Seth replied:
      Drop Crawley and open with Brook, rotate Jimmy, Broad and Robinson. They'll never do it!

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 10:26

    Sensible call. Moeen obviously not fit to bowl, certainly not a large number of overs.

  • Comment posted by daddycool, today at 10:32

    Mark Wood should cut his losses and retire from Test Cricket....and who could blame him if he does. The Aussies must be laughing their heads off.

    • Reply posted by Me, today at 10:37

      Me replied:
      Since he can't stay fit he should really. Who needs an injury prone disruption? Same goes for brittle bones Jofra Archer.

  • Comment posted by Itsupforgrabsnow, today at 10:30

    Agree with going with extra pace at the cost of Mooed (Gamble did not work) however can't help to feel for Wood (Injured?) and Woakes who has a phenomenal record in England with bat & ball and even more so at Lords. But good luck to Tongue & good Luck England!

  • Comment posted by Will, today at 10:33

    Why do England have this habit of naming their team in advance like this? It seems like lunacy to me... hands the Aussies a massive advantage as they wait until the toss to name theirs... makes absolutely no sense and allows them time to do their homework...

    Up until Ashes they got selection decisions spot on... unless they know some things we don't Ashes could be gone... but really hope not :)

  • Comment posted by Help Out to Eat Out, today at 10:31

    This suggests a few things:

    - The Lord's pitch is very different to Edgbaston
    - England plan to bowl first come what may
    - Mark Wood is not fully match fit

    I guess at least Tongue offers something a bit different to the other bowlers.

  • Comment posted by Josh, today at 10:36

    Can I ask the rationale behind announcing this a day in advance? Surely it just gives the Aussies more time to research his bowling, abandon batting against spin in the nets, and make more detailed plans... he could have been a surprise weapon but seems we've blown that?

    • Reply posted by Kris, today at 10:38

      Kris replied:
      Aus probably weren’t making too many plans to face spin at Lords anyway..

  • Comment posted by Dcnc20, today at 10:26

    Still playing a second rate keeper.... Disappointing!!!

    • Reply posted by Rabbitohs, today at 10:30

      Rabbitohs replied:
      Include bairstow just drop the worse batsman, that would be attacking trying to take the wickets to win, instead of playing the batsman to not lose

  • Comment posted by lenL, today at 10:34

    If Wood is not injured then this is a bad call.

    • Reply posted by sports fan, today at 10:37

      sports fan replied:
      He’s a four over bowler at the moment unfortunately

  • Comment posted by Justice is coming, today at 10:28

    Probably the right choice to leave Mo out to let his finger heal completely but can’t help feel with missed a trick by not including Wood - not sure Tongue’s pace will trouble the Aussies too much - good variation though so maybe 🤞 rest of attack too samey though - I would’ve swapped Robinson for Wood - be delighted for Stokes and Co to prove why I’m not on the selection panel 😉

    • Reply posted by sports fan, today at 10:31

      sports fan replied:
      Selection panel?
      Sure these days Stokes is a one man selection panel

  • Comment posted by mumble_myopia, today at 10:28

    Not sure how Tongue's speed compares to Wood's but, unless he has speed, he is just more of the same

    • Reply posted by alfie, today at 10:31

      alfie replied:
      Was pretty nippy against Ireland. And kept up his speed quite well over lengthy spells. Not as fast as Wood ; but certainly a point of difference.

  • Comment posted by John, today at 10:37

    No Wood, Woakes and Folkes still baffles me 🤔

    • Reply posted by NoAgenda, today at 10:45

      NoAgenda replied:
      In place of????

