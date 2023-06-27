Last updated on .From the section Counties

Oliver Price made his previous highest score of 85 against Leicestershire earlier this month

LV= County Championship Division Two, Headingley (day three) Yorkshire 550-9 dec: Bean 114, Hill 101, Revis 104*; Taylor 4-70 Gloucestershire 421-8: O Price 97*, Hammond 92, T Price 59; Moriarty 4-131 Gloucestershire (5 pts) trail Yorkshire (7 pts) by 129 runs with two wickets standing Match scorecard

Ollie Price and older brother Tom batted in entertaining fashion to see Gloucestershire to almost certain safety in the County Championship clash with Yorkshire at Headingley.

Gloucestershire started a weather-affected day three at 2.15pm on 232-5 in reply to Yorkshire's first-innings 550-9 declared and closed on 421-8, with Ollie Price unbeaten on 97 off 140 balls.

He was one not out at the day's beginning and Tom had not even arrived at the crease, with Miles Hammond unbeaten on 84 and about to reach 92 with seven sixes.

When Hammond fell caught at long-on off Dan Moriarty's left-arm spin, leaving the score at 246-6, 22-year-old Ollie was ably supported by Tom - a year older - with 59.

They shared a Gloucestershire seventh-wicket record partnership in matches versus Yorkshire, 162 inside 33 overs either side of tea.

It was also the match's highest partnership, and it remains possible the two brothers from Oxford will have posted their maiden first-team centuries in this season's Championship by early on day four after Tom did it against Worcestershire in April.

With Gloucestershire 129 runs behind, a contrived finish is the only realistic way a draw could be avoided.

Hammond hoisted the second ball of the day in the 58th over, from Surrey loanee Moriarty, over long-off for six before trying similar in the spinner's next over but picking out Dom Leech at long-on.

Moriarty had wicket number four, and Dom Bess's replacement in Yorkshire's team was doing a decent job.

The only downer from his point of view was that, after a tidy start on day two with three maidens in his first four overs, he was starting to concede some boundaries - seven sixes, mostly to Hammond, before Ollie Price hit him for three successive fours as the visitors closed on 300.

Moriarty finished the day with 4-131 from 33 overs amidst an otherwise off-colour home display.

The light forced Yorkshire to employ spin from both ends pretty early into proceedings, with Adam Lyth also in the attack.

There was a near 25-minute delay for bad light from just before 3.20pm, with 15 of the 17 overs beforehand sent down by Moriarty and Lyth.

Ollie Price played positively but differently to Hammond. He swept and reverse-swept on the way to an 82-ball fifty as the 10 overs upon the resumption from bad light through to tea proved game-changing.

The Prices took 69 runs to advance from 300-6, including 45 from four bowled by Australian debutant overseas seamer Mark Steketee and Matthew Fisher.

Tom took on Fisher's short stuff and then drove an arrow-straight boundary off Steketee, with Ollie three times edging the latter wide of the slips to reach tea on 75 with the visitors 369-6.

Only 15 more runs were added before another 25-minute break for bad light, but Tom then reached his fifty off 93 balls with his seventh four as Gloucestershire avoided the follow-on at 402-6.

He added a six off the next delivery, from George Hill, but was bowled by the next.

Zafar Gohar failed to evade a Leech short ball in the next over, but only two more were possible before a third stoppage ended play at 5.55pm.

Report supplied by the ECB Reporters' Network.