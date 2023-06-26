Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Hayley Matthews

One-day international - West Indies Women v Ireland Women West Indies 297-6 (50 overs): Matthews 109, Taylor 55, Henry 53; Murray 3-60 Ireland 239-9 (50 overs): Lewis 83, Delany 40, Prendergast 37; Matthews 3-53, Fletcher 2-49, Joseph 2-53 West Indies won by 58 runs Scorecard

West Indies defeated Ireland comfortably by 58 runs in the opening match of a women's three-game one-day international series in Saint Lucia.

Captain Hayley Matthews hit 109 for the hosts, with Stafanie Taylor contributing 55, as they posted a total of 239-9 after winning the toss.

Gaby Lewis led the tourists' response with 83 runs but they finished on 239, with Matthews taking 3-53.

The sides meet again on Wednesday before concluding the series on 1 July.

There were also half-centuries from Stafanie Taylor and Chinelle Henry in the West Indies' innings before Ireland, despite a buoyant start, fell to defeat.

The hosts made a strong start but Ireland picked up their first wicket in the last over of the powerplay when Zaida James was caught leg before wicket by Sophie MacMahon with 36 runs on the board.

It was a while before Ireland got another wicket and the home team continued to score runs as Taylor passed her half-century before looping one straight into the hands of Cara Murray with the score 192 for two.

Matthews struck her fourth ODI ton and brought up three figures in style, smashing 10 fours and two sixes in the process but she soon fell to Ava Canning, and two balls later Rashada Williams was out, with the Windies 198 for four.

Henry's 50 towards the back end of the innings propelled the home side up to near 300, leaving Ireland a mountain to climb but a stubborn opening partnership between Leah Paul and Lewis seemed to frustrate the West Indies attack.

In the end Paul did the work for the bowlers as she ran herself out following a close lbw shout.

Orla Prendergast threatened to step on the pedal but her slog shot found Taylor in the deep with Ireland still 197 runs from home.

The visitors' hopes fell on opener Lewis who seemed comfortable at the crease before developing cramp, and a few moments later she top-edged a slog sweep from Matthews to Qiana Joseph and regular wickets thereafter ensured West Indies secured a comfortable victory to go 1-0 up in the three-match series.