Lancashire's Will Williams was the third tail-ender in 24 hours to hit a half-century at The Oval

LV= County Championship Division One, Kia Oval (day three) Lancashire 274& 293: Williams 61, Salt 54, Bohannon 33 Surrey 360& 57-5: Bailey 4-34 Surrey (6 pts) need another151 to beat Lancashire (4 pts) with five wickets standing Match scorecard

Lancashire gave themselves a chance to beat Surrey as they stunned the reigning county champions with five late wickets at The Oval.

After surrendering an 86-run first-innings lead thanks to Surrey last pair Sean Abbott and Dan Worrall sharing a 130-run stand, Lancashire had an in-form tail-ender of their own in Will Williams.

Nightwatchman Williams hit a career-best 61 to help the visitors make 293 in their second innings - and at least give themselves something realistic to defend.

But then Williams' new-ball partner Tom Bailey took over, making full use of the swinging Kookaburra ball under The Oval lights, taking four wickets in 16 balls.

With half their men gone, that still leaves the Division One leaders needing another 151 to complete a sixth win in eight County Championship games this summer - and a seventh in succession at The Oval.

After resuming on 113-4, Lancashire suffered a blow when Daryl Mitchell toe-ended a drive off Dan Worrall to mid-off on 30 and was superbly taken by home skipper Rory Burns who had to time his leap to perfection to complete the catch.

Tom Bailey got a "five-fer" on his last trip to the Oval in the day-night game with Lancashire in 2018

But Williams crucially went past his previous career score of 38 in a 95-run stand with Phil Salt, who made 54, his second half-century of the match.

Salt was dropped twice before he finally perished, playing on to Jordan Clark, to give the ex-Lancs all-rounder his sixth wicket in the game.

George Balderson survived a big first-ball shout only to depart when he edged to slip five overs later off Sean Abbott, who had earlier hit Williams on the helmet.

But Williams was out just before tea, after four hours and 16 minutes - and 220 balls - of determined Kiwi defiance.

After an 18-ball duck in the first innings, Dom Sibley was his usual circumspect self as he took to the sixth over to get off the mark.

But his caution was shown to be correct when he edged Bailey to sub fielder Rob Jones at slip, and Tom Latham did the same to a diving Jones next ball.

Jamie Smith survived the hat-trick ball but not for much longer before being trapped by Bailey, who then had Ben Foakes caught behind.

Jack Blatherwick then induced Burns to edge to Keaton Jennings at slip with his third ball, but Will Jacks and nightwatchman Tom Lawes saw out the final 32 balls of the day to earn themselves safe passage to Thursday morning's no doubt more benign conditions.