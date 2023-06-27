Last updated on .From the section Counties

Derbyshire's Leus du Plooy added 79 runs to his overnight score of 159

LV= County Championship Division Two, New Road, Worcester (day three) Worcestershire 237 & 70-2: Roderick 38*; Reece 1-8 Derbyshire 578-5 dec: Du Plooy 238*, Madsen 143; Pennington 2-73 Worcestershire (1 pt) trail Derbyshire (6 pts) by 271 runs with eight wickets remaining Match scorecard

Captain Leus du Plooy struck his maiden double century as Derbyshire took control of a record-breaking day against Worcestershire in the County Championship encounter at New Road.

Du Plooy and Anuj Dal came together at 320-5 and put on an unbroken 258, the Peakites' record stand for the sixth wicket against any opposition in first-class cricket.

Derbyshire's mammoth total of 578-5 declared was their highest against Worcestershire and earned them a first innings lead of 341.

Dal also emulated his achievement of in the corresponding game last summer of scoring a century and taking five wickets in an innings.

Du Plooy was unbeaten on 238 and his marathon knock spanned nine hours and contained two sixes and 25 fours.

Dal ended on 141 not out from 193 deliveries, with five sixes and 13 fours, when the declaration came midway through the afternoon session.

Worcestershire were left to reflect on a below-par bowing performance, with only Joe Leach emerging with much credit, and a slipshod fielding display.

Derbyshire will have aspirations of chasing a first Championship victory in 10 games, stretching back to when they recovered from 14-5 on the opening morning to defeat Worcestershire at New Road last summer.

Their bowlers then made early inroads with Jake Libby and Azhar Ali falling cheaply as Worcestershire reached 70-2 before bad light ended play with 16 overs remaining.

Derbyshire resumed on 374-5 and Dal survived a chance to Josh Baker at second slip off Leach before he had added to his overnight 20.

Du Plooy went past his previous first-class best of 186 for South Western Districts versus Northern Cape at Kimberley in February 2022 when he cut Navdeep Saini for four.

The 28-year-old is certainly in prime form after overtaking his Derbyshire best of 170 against Yorkshire at Chesterfield earlier this month.

He went on to become the first Derbyshire player to score a double hundred at New Road and a late cut for four off Saini took Dal to three figures.

Worcestershire were powerless to halt the onslaught before Du Plooy called a halt to the Derbyshire first innings and then his bowlers went to work.

Stand-in captain Libby went for a pull to the first delivery from Luis Reece and keeper Brooke Guest ran around to deep backward square to hold on to a skier.

Azhar Ali survived 33 deliveries for just three runs before he tried to work Nick Potts to leg and was lbw.

There was just time for debutant Rehaan Edavalath to get off the mark - after his first innings duck - before the light closed in with Gareth Roderick unbeaten on 38.

Report supplied by the ECB Reporters' Network.