I know I'm expected to predict that Australia will win every Ashes series 5-0.

I don't like to disappoint, so did the same before this year's contest. I did, however, say that every match would go down to the wire.

That is exactly what happened in the first Test, with Australia's nerve-shredding win at Edgbaston.

So far, so good.

Naturally, I'm a true blue Aussie, but that doesn't mean I can't like the way England play. I do.

They are aggressive, positive and back themselves. That is what I want to see from all sportspeople. Only when you play without fear do you learn what you are truly capable of.

Did England take it too far in Birmingham? It's a fine line. Declaring on the first evening would have looked brilliant had they taken a wicket or two, but they didn't.

It's good to be confident, but don't let that spill over into becoming too cocky.

Edgbaston was fascinating not only for the tight result, but for the way the teams tried to feel each other out with the tactics.

We had a pretty good idea of how England would go about it, but the unknown was Australia's response.

Pat Cummins and his team came up with an interesting gameplan, one that received a lot of attention for supposedly being too negative.

At this point, I think it's worth saying I was never a fan of run-saving fields when I was bowling.

How would I have reacted to having three men on the boundary in the first hour of a Test? I would have been asking for another slip, so that if a batter made a mistake, I had the chance of a wicket.

But Australia were reacting to England's approach as well as the Edgbaston pitch, which was flat and un-English. Ultimately, Australia won, so their plan worked.

Australia captain Pat Cummins speaks to the media at Lord's on Tuesday

Can Australia stick with a containment plan for the rest of the series? So much depends on the conditions.

In that sense, England are slightly stuck between a rock and a hard place. Their batters will want to Bazball on flat pitches, but their bowlers perform better when there is something in the pitch.

There is a green-tinge to the surface for the second Test at Lord's this week, so that adds another dynamic.

England arrive at Lord's with more pressure on their shoulders. If they lose, I can't see a way that they get back into the series.

From that point of view, it's interesting to see that Ollie Robinson and Zak Crawley have been vocal in the media. I have no problem with it, especially because I was always ready with a prediction or a target of an opposition batter during my playing days.

You have to back it up. If you don't you can look silly. It's easier as a bowler, because you have plenty of opportunities to take the wicket that proves you right. If you're a batter, it takes one ball to prove you wrong.

Leading the series gives Australia the perfect opportunity to win the Ashes in England for the first time since 2001. Cummins could achieve something that eluded captains like Ricky Ponting and Michael Clarke.

Cummins put in Herculean performance at Edgbaston, contributing with the bat in the first innings, taking four wickets with the ball in England's second innings, then pulling off the match-winning knock on the final day.

Captains always want to lead by example and he has done that. Bowlers love scoring runs down the order, it gives a real boost to their confidence when they get the ball in hand. For Cummins, that will spread into his leadership.

His support at Edgbaston came from Nathan Lyon, who this week will become the first bowler to play 100 consecutive Tests.

That is a phenomenal achievement, a testament to his work ethic and his impact on the team.

Nathan Lyon leads the team song after an Australia win in 2013

Lyon is the custodian of the team song - Under The Southern Cross I Stand - which is sung when Australia win.

The responsibility was passed on to him from Mike Hussey and it involves deciding when and where the song is sung, then hyping the boys up by recapping the match and praising the players who did well.

I don't miss playing, but I do miss the moments I spent with my team-mates, like the team song. Once, after a win against South Africa in Cape Town, we sung on top of Table Mountain in the small hours of the morning.

Australia will give some serious consideration to their team for Lord's. They were desperate for Scott Boland to play at Edgbaston, but the dry conditions turned out to be difficult for him. England really looked to get after him.

Mitchell Starc will be straining at the leash to play this week, especially after sitting out in Birmingham and playing just once on the last tour in 2019.

It could be that the Lord's conditions are more suited to Boland's pitch-up, nibble-around style, but I'm not sure Australia will want to leave Starc out for two consecutive matches.

What we do know is that England have made their move, including Josh Tongue in an all-pace attack for a match they have to win.

The last time a team came from behind to win the Ashes was in 2005, a series I was right in the thick of.

We were 1-0 up heading into the second Test at Edgbaston, a match I sat out after the infamous incident of treading on the ball in the warm-up.

We lost a thrilling Test by two runs, but I will always maintain that the series would have been won had we got over the line that day.

The same is true now. If Australia win at Lord's, the Ashes are done and dusted.

Glenn McGrath was speaking to BBC chief cricket writer Stephan Shemilt