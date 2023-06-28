Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Beaumont scored the first double hundred for England in women's cricket at Trent Bridge

The Ashes: England v Australia - first T20 Venue: Edgbaston Date: Saturday, 1 July Time: 18:35 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website & app, text commentary and in-play video clips on the BBC Sport website & app, plus BBC Test Match Special on BBC Sounds and BBC Radio 5 Live.

Bowler Issy Wong has been recalled to England's squad for the T20 leg of the women's Ashes but there is no place for batter Tammy Beaumont.

Beaumont scored 208 - the highest score for England by a woman - in the defeat in the Test earlier this week but has not played a T20 since January 2022.

Wong, 21, was left out of England's T20 World Cup squad earlier this year and was not picked for the Test XI.

The first T20 is on Saturday with Australia leading the series 4-0.

England must win five of the remaining six games - three one-day internationals follow the three T20s - to regain the Ashes from Australia.

England squad: Heather Knight (captain, Western Storm), Lauren Bell (Southern Vipers), Maia Bouchier (Southern Vipers), Alice Capsey (South East Stars), Kate Cross (Thunder), Freya Davies (South East Stars), Charlie Dean (Southern Vipers), Sophia Dunkley (South East Stars), Sophie Ecclestone (Thunder), Danielle Gibson (Western Storm), Sarah Glenn (The Blaze), Amy Jones (Central Sparks), Nat Sciver-Brunt (vice-captain, The Blaze), Issy Wong (Central Sparks), Lauren Winfield-Hill (Northern Diamonds), Danielle Wyatt (Southern Brave)

All-rounder Danielle Gibson, 22, is picked for the first time in an England T20 squad. She was in the squad for the Test but did not make the final XI in Nottingham and was also a reserve for the World Cup earlier this year.

England pace bowler Lauren Filer, who impressed with four wickets on debut in the Test, has also been left out.

Wicketkeeper-batter Lauren Winfield-Hill, batters Alice Capsey and Maia Bouchier, seamer Freya Davies and spinners Charlie Dean and Sarah Glenn are the others picked, having missed out on Test selection.

All-rounder and vice-captain Nat Sciver-Brunt, who was restricted by a knee issue in the 89-run Test defeat, is expected to be available for selection.

Wong has played nine T20s, mostly recently in December.

After being left out of the World Cup squad, where England went out in the semi-finals, Wong was the leading wicket-taker among pace bowlers in the inaugural Women's Premier League as she helped Mumbai Indians win the title.