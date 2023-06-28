Close menu

The Ashes 2023: Issy Wong recalled by England for Ashes T20s but Tammy Beaumont left out

By Matthew HenryBBC Sport

Last updated on .

Tammy Beaumont
Beaumont scored the first double hundred for England in women's cricket at Trent Bridge
The Ashes: England v Australia - first T20
Venue: Edgbaston Date: Saturday, 1 July Time: 18:35 BST
Coverage: Live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website & app, text commentary and in-play video clips on the BBC Sport website & app, plus BBC Test Match Special on BBC Sounds and BBC Radio 5 Live.

Bowler Issy Wong has been recalled to England's squad for the T20 leg of the women's Ashes but there is no place for batter Tammy Beaumont.

Beaumont scored 208 - the highest score for England by a woman - in the defeat in the Test earlier this week but has not played a T20 since January 2022.

Wong, 21, was left out of England's T20 World Cup squad earlier this year and was not picked for the Test XI.

The first T20 is on Saturday with Australia leading the series 4-0.

England must win five of the remaining six games - three one-day internationals follow the three T20s - to regain the Ashes from Australia.

England squad: Heather Knight (captain, Western Storm), Lauren Bell (Southern Vipers), Maia Bouchier (Southern Vipers), Alice Capsey (South East Stars), Kate Cross (Thunder), Freya Davies (South East Stars), Charlie Dean (Southern Vipers), Sophia Dunkley (South East Stars), Sophie Ecclestone (Thunder), Danielle Gibson (Western Storm), Sarah Glenn (The Blaze), Amy Jones (Central Sparks), Nat Sciver-Brunt (vice-captain, The Blaze), Issy Wong (Central Sparks), Lauren Winfield-Hill (Northern Diamonds), Danielle Wyatt (Southern Brave)

All-rounder Danielle Gibson, 22, is picked for the first time in an England T20 squad. She was in the squad for the Test but did not make the final XI in Nottingham and was also a reserve for the World Cup earlier this year.

England pace bowler Lauren Filer, who impressed with four wickets on debut in the Test, has also been left out.

Wicketkeeper-batter Lauren Winfield-Hill, batters Alice Capsey and Maia Bouchier, seamer Freya Davies and spinners Charlie Dean and Sarah Glenn are the others picked, having missed out on Test selection.

All-rounder and vice-captain Nat Sciver-Brunt, who was restricted by a knee issue in the 89-run Test defeat, is expected to be available for selection.

Wong has played nine T20s, mostly recently in December.

After being left out of the World Cup squad, where England went out in the semi-finals, Wong was the leading wicket-taker among pace bowlers in the inaugural Women's Premier League as she helped Mumbai Indians win the title.

Comments

Join the conversation

51 comments

  • Comment posted by dier - 1558, today at 10:21

    Yes Oggs, it’s only in the name of equality and nothing else.

  • Comment posted by iggy1987, today at 10:19

    I love women's cricket its less power based & therfore more skill based
    Can't understand why Beaumont is dropped and the new speedster Filer misses out
    Knight must be coming to the end of her reign as captain
    The t20 could be interesting but aussies are probably the most dominant cricket team in the world

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 10:18

    Do the women only play for the 100 teams? It is a T20 game yet the team list identifies who they play for in a different competition

    • Reply posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 10:26

      This name is awaiting moderation replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Jon, today at 10:09

    Very clever leaving out the most talented batter in the women's game across all formats

    • Reply posted by Clive Thomas, today at 10:13

      Clive Thomas replied:
      She isn't though. Not been picked for T20 for some time now. Hasn't got the power to clear the ropes.

  • Comment posted by M ALLAN, today at 09:59

    As for the comments about Tammy Beaumont!
    Listen everyone, this is obviously not a cricket decision so don't make a debate about it please.

    • Reply posted by Markthehorn, today at 10:09

      Markthehorn replied:
      Why is it not ?

  • Comment posted by Oggs, today at 09:59

    I enjoy watching women's cricket. It has improved leaps and bounds over the last few years and will continue to do so. It's not The Ashes though; there are specific reasons for the men's series having that title that have nothing to do with the women's game.

  • Comment posted by M ALLAN, today at 09:57

    This team is close to beating Australia.
    Last game was lost in the first innings when we should have had a lead.
    Typically Aussies just applied good pressure - and some of our girls succumbed to it.
    Really looking forward to them hopefully putting that right.

  • Comment posted by spaniel2, today at 09:56

    Wong should’ve played in test. The selection and captaincy for England is shocking!

    • Reply posted by Clive Thomas, today at 10:12

      Clive Thomas replied:
      The captain's time is up and she is beginning to not justify her place in the side. Her captaincy is "by numbers" without any insight, and is actually costing the side wins now.

  • Comment posted by Marord, today at 09:56

    Beaumont is different class to the rest - it is laughable that the selection panel don't think she's good enough for T20s. The Aussies will be laughing till they cry

    • Reply posted by blooms, today at 10:12

      blooms replied:
      She really didn't have a good time last year in the short form of the game so I'm not surprised by this decision. It's not that surprising, her game is more suited to the long format.

  • Comment posted by sploggon, today at 09:54

    Only England could leave out a player who has just scored a double century.Hope we can find another wicket keeper who can score runs too.

    • Reply posted by The Boy Done Good, today at 10:01

      The Boy Done Good replied:
      We have another one... Winfield-Hill

  • Comment posted by rabbit, today at 09:53

    The only current woman to have scored hundreds in all formats of the game, scorer of 431 runs in three innings against the Australians in the last month, still can't get in the side. The Aussies must be rejoicing in the news that Tammy is missing and replaced at the top of the order by Sophia Dunkley - better striker of the ball but not in the same league as Beaumont overall.

    • Reply posted by Clive Thomas, today at 10:18

      Clive Thomas replied:
      Obviously in a better league in T20 than Beaumont.

  • Comment posted by sarumite, today at 09:51

    It's good to see Alice Capsey back in the mix, an exciting young player.

    • Reply posted by Clive Thomas, today at 10:19

      Clive Thomas replied:
      Should have played in the Test match in place of Knight who can't really justify her place in the side now.

  • Comment posted by Yorkshireman, today at 09:47

    Give it half an hour before all the knuckle draggers turn up to post how rubbish women's cricket is ...

    But I'll still watch it.

    • Reply posted by Julian, today at 10:06

      Julian replied:
      Ditto, and I'm taking my lot to see the T20i on Saturday, along with 17,500+ other punters. Hoping the Hollies Stand doesn't sound like a 70's football terrace...not something my wife, children and I particularly enjoyed when at a Blast game last year (and we weren't even in the Hollie Stand)....it was moronic drivel coming from there.

  • Comment posted by Harryw, today at 09:43

    After a cracking Test Match am looking forward to the T20's, two cracking sides and should be incredibly close.

  • Comment posted by rorymcmullon, today at 09:42

    Wait, what? Am I missing something?

    • Reply posted by Randall, today at 09:45

      Randall replied:
      You're missing the fact that scoring a lot runs in red ball cricket doesn't necessarily equate to being an effective run score in white ball cricket.

