Close menu

County Championship: Lancashire seal victory over leaders Surrey

Last updated on .From the section Countiescomments54

Lancashire's Will Williams
Will Williams has now taken 26 Championship wickets this season, just two fewer than team-mate Tom Bailey
LV= County Championship Division One, Kia Oval (day four)
Lancashire 274 & 293: Williams 61, Salt 54, Bohannon 33; Worrall 3-69
Surrey 360 & 84: Bailey 5-48, Williams 4-23
Lancashire (20 pts) beat Surrey (6 pts) by 123 runs
Match scorecard

Tom Bailey and Will Williams took just 45 minutes to complete Lancashire's 123-run Championship victory against Surrey on day four at the Kia Oval - the reigning champions' first defeat at their home ground in 19 first-class matches.

Williams picked up 4-13 in just 4.3 overs on the final morning as Surrey were routed for 84, giving him overall figures of 4-23, while Bailey finished with 5-48.

The two pacemen took only 9.3 overs to claim Surrey's last five second-innings wickets to end a run of 18 games at the Oval in which the Division One leaders had won 12 and drawn the other six.

Bailey, whose 11-over new ball spell of 4-34 on the third evening had helped to reduce Surrey to 57-5 overnight - still 151 runs away from their target of 208, made the initial breakthrough in his second over of the morning, having Tom Lawes caught behind for 10.

Williams then got into the act, bowling Will Jacks for 20 in the next over as the Surrey all-rounder shouldered arms to one that jagged back into him off the seam.

Batting was not straightforward against a ball still less than 30 overs old and in overcast conditions, with the Oval floodlights on.

And later in the same over Williams grabbed the wicket Lancashire wanted above all others on the final morning as Sam Curran was bowled off stump for 12 by another superb ball angled across him by the New Zealander and then nipping back.

Williams, however, was still not finished. In his third over of the day the 30-year-old - who made 61 in a four-hour stint as nightwatchman in Lancashire's second innings 293 - had Sean Abbott taken by wicketkeeper Phil Salt for a duck.

Abbott had hit an unbeaten 87 in Surrey's first innings 360, adding a remarkable 130 for the 10th wicket with Dan Worrall, but this time the Australian went third ball and at 75-9, Surrey looked doomed.

Jordan Clark was last man out as he skied Williams to mid off to go for four and spark Lancashire celebrations as they became the only team still unbeaten in Division One.

Surrey captain Rory Burns told BBC Radio London:

"We are obviously very disappointed indeed to lose, to be bowled out for 84 and not to be able to chase down 208.

"We would have taken that sort of last innings target, so you have to give huge credit to Lancashire and say hats off to the way they bowled.

"They certainly put the ball regularly in good areas and it was offering a little bit. Playing with the floodlights on both last evening and again this morning meant that the surface quickened up a little too.

"The pitch was certainly a bit more favourable to the bowlers in those conditions but with the Kookaburra balls you do have to make the most of the first 40 overs in an innings because they go a little bit soft as they get older."

Lancashire head coach Glen Chapple:

"To come to the Oval and beat Surrey is a brilliant achievement by everyone.

"There was great determination in our second innings to get back into the game again but the bowling performance on Tuesday evening and then again this morning was simply outstanding.

"I don't think the conditions were that helpful, to be honest - it was more a case of the bowling being really accurate and relentless.

"I am sure Surrey will feel a bit shell-shocked but both Tom Bailey and Will Williams must take huge credit for the way they bowled in that second innings. Tom hits the seam every ball, he's got height and a great engine as he showed in that 11-over opening spell last night."

Report supplied by the ECB Reporters' Network.

Comments

Join the conversation

54 comments

  • Comment posted by Derekh, today at 13:44

    Good to see the Lancs bowlers bowling to their potential.... also brilliant, resilient innings by Will Williams to be sure we had enough runs to win.... onwards and upwards Lancs

  • Comment posted by johnb, today at 13:26

    Nowt beats stuffing Surrey at t’Oval

  • Comment posted by BH 1955, today at 13:24

    Great win for lancs. If they hadn't had such bad luck in the early part of the season with weather conditions. They'd be in a higher position.

    • Reply posted by LMAV, today at 13:39

      LMAV replied:
      One possible victory (v Essex) was affected by rain, but they let Notts off the hook through bad tactics and a lack of determination. Glad to see they weren't afraid to keep their feet on the jugular this time. As a Surrey neutral member I was glad to see someone else win at last.

  • Comment posted by SimonofSurrey, today at 13:22

    It’s Surrey’s Championship to lose now we have both games against Lancs out of the way.

    Seriously though, huge congrats to Lancs who played brilliantly to win this one deservedly. Sometimes you’re just second best and have to admit it.

    • Reply posted by 147break, today at 13:32

      147break replied:
      As a Lancs fan, your comment is very much appreciated. Yes, we won this one but the match itself was an excellent advert for County cricket, with both teams providing highlights (albeit unexpected at times ... Surrey's 10th wicket partnership; Will Williams batting).

      The performance of both sides in coming back from bad positions showed character and why both were unbeaten coming into this game.

  • Comment posted by YesItsMe, today at 13:10

    Fantastic away result for Lancashire it was well deserved well done 👍

  • Comment posted by Mr Lion, today at 13:06

    Why is it a shock that Surrey lost to the only other team that was unbeaten in the championship ?

    I was listening to the commentary yesterday and got to admit as a northerner the attitude to the northern clubs is elitist and patronising. I find this isn't just a cricket thing but the consistent and common thinking of the southern middle classes. It has been like that my whole life.

    • Reply posted by Class warrier, today at 13:21

      Class warrier replied:
      Surrey have been much the best team in the country for two years - hence the reaction.

      I thought Surrey would struggle this morning but hats off to Lancashire for bowling them out for 84.

      Let’s hope England do the same to Australia this afternoon!

  • Comment posted by Never hurry a Murray, today at 13:02

    Surrey TV commentary, continually waxed lyrical on how their team would chase anything Lancs set. Anyway with an early finish, they can get stuck into 'humble pie' for lunch

  • Comment posted by frustated, today at 12:49

    I'm an avid Surrey fan and have never thought we're Invincible..In fact, given our batting performances this season, I'm surprised it's taken so long to be found out. Only need to see our batting bonus points as indicator of general lack of form....Burns' form is a concern; as he's been so reliable up to this season, in getting the team off to a good start..Buck up lads or you'll lose your pennant

  • Comment posted by modharry, today at 12:48

    It's a Ashes Summer & the T20 Blast has been a outstanding comp this season some of the fielding incredible. But the Old County Championship is also producing some great matches this season. Surrey have been stand out in 4 day game but Lancs have a quality side & have given the chasers hope.
    In alot of good in English Cricket despite what biased politicised academics have to say.

    • Reply posted by nicola sterman, today at 12:55

      nicola sterman replied:
      I agree the county champs is a great competition

  • Comment posted by Lanky, today at 12:47

    Major to Basil Faulty "Surrey lost Faulty"

    Basil "Did it?"

    • Reply posted by frustated, today at 13:01

      frustated replied:
      Lanky, 'dont mention the Waugh(s)'..LOL

  • Comment posted by Mr Standfast, today at 12:43

    Fantastic. Congrats LCCC.

  • Comment posted by DFN, today at 12:41

    Well that was easier than expected. Great team performance by Lancs. Looking forward to the game v Essex in a couple of weeks

    • Reply posted by Mr Lion, today at 13:10

      Mr Lion replied:
      They had a few too many draws before today so its good to see another one in the win column. Lets hope the weather stays fine so they can add a few more.

  • Comment posted by tiger, today at 12:39

    Top Surrey order failed in both innings.We need Ollie back soon !

  • Comment posted by nicola sterman, today at 12:39

    great result for essex...

    • Reply posted by Never hurry a Murray, today at 12:41

      Never hurry a Murray replied:
      🌹 Lancs V Essex at Stanley Park, Blackpool, next up ☺

  • Comment posted by Never hurry a Murray, today at 12:38

    🌹 Fantastic win, take a bow Tom Bailey (unsung hero) and especially Will Williams with ball and bat. Great performance.

  • Comment posted by 147break, today at 12:37

    As a Lancs fan I am happy they won but both teams provided an excellent game. At various times both were in control and then dropped back. It had everything with excellent spells of bowling and surprising tailend batting from both teams. Yes T20 gives quick-fix excitement but the build up of tension and how the game swung both ways during the 4 days made it an excellent advert for County cricket

  • Comment posted by starhootsman, today at 12:36

    Surrey not looking like the Invincibles at the moment, a win of any kind needed but credit to Lancashire in deserving wn. Aussie last wicket stand perhaps confused result a bit and also questions Surrey decision to field first on a good day when winning toss.

  • Comment posted by Permain, today at 12:34

    Seems to suit Lancashire and Salt having him come in down the order, there's a fair amount of batting in the bowlers and he's good enough to keep them organised.

  • Comment posted by rpb, today at 12:33

    Sadly, I feel that the Surrey based commentators were arrogant about Surrey to a point of annoyance. Nothing below a 250 chase would bother Surrey in the slightest was the massage. We also had patronising remarks about us at least making a match of it. Also, the commentators seemed to more concerned about creating fantasy teams who liked Bazball than commentating.

    • Reply posted by 147break, today at 12:40

      147break replied:
      I must agree. At the end they said Lancs won because they had the better bowling conditions ... yet never said that Surrey had the advantage of their last1st innings pair facing a well-used Kookaburra ball in ideal batting conditions against it.

      However, that takes nothing away from the Surrey team themselves who helped provide some top-class entertainment and a good advert for County cricket.

  • Comment posted by Hail Hakkinen, today at 12:32

    Williams, Sait and Bsiley were key to winning this match . Commentators on Youtube were being incredibly arrogant thinking Surrey would win no problem before play started becuse they had chased 500 in previous match.

    • Reply posted by rpb, today at 12:34

      rpb replied:
      My point below. It was annoying.

Top Stories