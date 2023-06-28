Will Williams has now taken 26 Championship wickets this season, just two fewer than team-mate Tom Bailey

LV= County Championship Division One, Kia Oval (day four) Lancashire 274 & 293: Williams 61, Salt 54, Bohannon 33; Worrall 3-69 Surrey 360 & 84: Bailey 5-48, Williams 4-23 Lancashire (20 pts) beat Surrey (6 pts) by 123 runs Match scorecard

Tom Bailey and Will Williams took just 45 minutes to complete Lancashire's 123-run Championship victory against Surrey on day four at the Kia Oval - the reigning champions' first defeat at their home ground in 19 first-class matches.

Williams picked up 4-13 in just 4.3 overs on the final morning as Surrey were routed for 84, giving him overall figures of 4-23, while Bailey finished with 5-48.

The two pacemen took only 9.3 overs to claim Surrey's last five second-innings wickets to end a run of 18 games at the Oval in which the Division One leaders had won 12 and drawn the other six.

Bailey, whose 11-over new ball spell of 4-34 on the third evening had helped to reduce Surrey to 57-5 overnight - still 151 runs away from their target of 208, made the initial breakthrough in his second over of the morning, having Tom Lawes caught behind for 10.

Williams then got into the act, bowling Will Jacks for 20 in the next over as the Surrey all-rounder shouldered arms to one that jagged back into him off the seam.

Batting was not straightforward against a ball still less than 30 overs old and in overcast conditions, with the Oval floodlights on.

And later in the same over Williams grabbed the wicket Lancashire wanted above all others on the final morning as Sam Curran was bowled off stump for 12 by another superb ball angled across him by the New Zealander and then nipping back.

Williams, however, was still not finished. In his third over of the day the 30-year-old - who made 61 in a four-hour stint as nightwatchman in Lancashire's second innings 293 - had Sean Abbott taken by wicketkeeper Phil Salt for a duck.

Abbott had hit an unbeaten 87 in Surrey's first innings 360, adding a remarkable 130 for the 10th wicket with Dan Worrall, but this time the Australian went third ball and at 75-9, Surrey looked doomed.

Jordan Clark was last man out as he skied Williams to mid off to go for four and spark Lancashire celebrations as they became the only team still unbeaten in Division One.

Surrey captain Rory Burns told BBC Radio London:

"We are obviously very disappointed indeed to lose, to be bowled out for 84 and not to be able to chase down 208.

"We would have taken that sort of last innings target, so you have to give huge credit to Lancashire and say hats off to the way they bowled.

"They certainly put the ball regularly in good areas and it was offering a little bit. Playing with the floodlights on both last evening and again this morning meant that the surface quickened up a little too.

"The pitch was certainly a bit more favourable to the bowlers in those conditions but with the Kookaburra balls you do have to make the most of the first 40 overs in an innings because they go a little bit soft as they get older."

Lancashire head coach Glen Chapple:

"To come to the Oval and beat Surrey is a brilliant achievement by everyone.

"There was great determination in our second innings to get back into the game again but the bowling performance on Tuesday evening and then again this morning was simply outstanding.

"I don't think the conditions were that helpful, to be honest - it was more a case of the bowling being really accurate and relentless.

"I am sure Surrey will feel a bit shell-shocked but both Tom Bailey and Will Williams must take huge credit for the way they bowled in that second innings. Tom hits the seam every ball, he's got height and a great engine as he showed in that 11-over opening spell last night."

Report supplied by the ECB Reporters' Network.