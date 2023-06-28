Last updated on .From the section Counties

New Zealand’s Henry Shipley was recruited as a bowler but survived 56 deliveries in the final session

LV= County Championship Division Two, Sophia Gardens Cardiff (day four) Glamorgan 242: Root 66; McAndrew 4-58 & 319: Northeast 104, Carlson 59; McAndrew 4-47 Sussex 203: Hudson-Prentice 59 & 273-9: Carter 55*; Swepson 4-89 Glamorgan (8 pts) drew with Sussex (8 pts) Match scorecard

Glamorgan were denied their second win of the Championship season as Sussex's last pair of Oli Carter (55 not out) and Henry Shipley survived the final 128 balls.

The visitors, set an improbable 359 to win on a slow pitch, finished on 273-9.

Australian Mitch Swepson claimed 4-89 on debut while seamers James Harris and Jamie McIlroy took two apiece.

Sussex only briefly threatened to mount a serious chase in mid-afternoon through Nathan McAndrew (42).

Both sides have one win and seven draws in Division Two, with Sussex remaining 10 bonus points ahead of Glamorgan.

It was the second match between the two sides to provide drama in a draw, after Glamorgan batted more than two days to survive in Hove.

Sussex resumed at 27-1 overnight, but the task of scoring 332 in a day after a slow-scoring game looked tough, although night-watchman Ari Karvelas was the only wicket to fall in a morning session halved by rain.

Tom Alsop (14) was given lbw to James Harris's first ball, and leg-spinner Swepson pinned Tom Clark leg-before for an obdurate 42 to leave Sussex in trouble at 95-4.

But the elevation of all-rounder McAndrew changed the tempo as he clubbed 42 off 40 balls before holing out off Jamie McIlroy.

Sussex seemed to have suddenly changed their tactics mid-innings as James Coles (35) also went on the attack, but was superbly caught by wicketkeeper Chris Cooke, standing up to seamer McIlroy.

Dan Ibrahim (11) top-edged a Swepson long-hop to mid-wicket and Sussex were seven down at tea, with the required run-rate in the last session standing at 4.66.

Glamorgan's bowling changes continude to work out in the gathering gloom as Harris yorked Fynn Hudson-Prentice for 12 and Timm van der Gugten had Jack Carson caught at square-leg for 16.

That left Glamorgan as overwhelming favourites, but their hopes ebbed away as Carter and Shipley dug in with determination.

Carter was dropped off difficult chances at mid-wicket and slip on 38 and 48, with Shipley showing skills belying his position as last man.

It was left to Carter to play out the last over from Swepson with eight Glamorgan fielders clustered round the bat, hoping in vain for another chance.

The two teams, both out of contention for the T20 Blast quarter-finals, have two more short-format games apiece before returning to Championship action on Monday, 10 July.