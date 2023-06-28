Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Imad Wasim first featured for Notts in 2019

Notts Outlaws have re-signed Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim on a short-term T20 deal.

The 34-year-old has had two previous spells at Trent Bridge and helped them to the T20 Blast title in 2020.

The left-arm spinner claimed 18 wickets in 16 games across both stints.

Wasim comes in as injury cover for Colin Munro and Samit Patel for the remaining two group games of the competition, and quarter-finals if the Outlaws progress.

Notts head coach Peter Moores said bringing in Wasim will ensure they "retain the balance" of the side in the absence of Munro and Patel.

"It helps that he's been with us before," Moores continued.

"He knows how we operate and vice versa, and he has experience at the highest level which helps in big games.

"He can bowl across different periods of the game and is a strong middle-order batter."