West Indies v Ireland: Second ODI abandoned after rain in St Lucia

Ireland's Orla Prendergast was unbeaten on 13 when play was abandoned in Wednesday's game against West Indies
The second one-day international between West Indies and Ireland was abandoned because of rain in St Lucia on Wednesday.

The game was reduced to 20 overs after a long delay and Ireland reached 36-5 from 8.5 overs before the rain returned to end the contest.

With no result each team picks up a point with the three-game series part of the ICC Women's Championship.

West Indies won Monday's opener by 58 runs and the final game is on Saturday.

Aaliyah Alleyne (2-4) and Shamilia Connell (2-4) took two wickets in Wednesday's abandoned game while Ireland's Orla Prendergast was unbeaten on 13.

