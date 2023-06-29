Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Barbados-born Drakes has played two one-dayers and 10 T20 internationals for West Indies

Birmingham Bears have signed West Indies paceman Dominic Drakes for the remainder of their T20 Blast campaign.

The 2014 winners have already qualified for the quarter-finals with two group games still to play.

Left-armer Drakes took 10 wickets in five Blast games for Yorkshire as they reached Finals Day in 2022.

"The team have shown (themselves) to be one of the strongest in the competition," the 25-year-old told the club website. external-link

"I love playing in big crowds and having the opportunity to play in a quarter-final, plus the chance to go one step further to Finals Day, is exciting."

Darkes will replace Hasan Ali as an overseas player in the Bears squad and will be available for Sunday's home game against Durham, which follows Friday's trip to face Notts Outlaws.

"Dominic loves the big stage and is comfortable taking the ball in the powerplay and high-pressure moments," said Bears performance director Gavin Larson.

"As a left-armer, Dominic will add something different to our pace attack and we can't wait to see how he fares before the quarter-final."