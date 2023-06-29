Last updated on .From the section Cricket

The second day of the second Ashes Test at Lord's was full of drama and entertainment.

After Australia were bowled out for 416 before lunch, helped by Steve Smith's 110, England ended the day on 277-4, with Ben Duckett falling just shy of a century on 98.

England could have had more control in the day, but fell from 188-1 to 222-4 in the evening session.

Stat of the day - Duckett's opening brilliance

England opener Duckett said he was frustrated after missing out on a second Test century at Lord's in as many matches, and his first in an Ashes series.

It was the manner of his dismissal for 98 - taking on the short ball - which some questioned.

However, Duckett is averaging 53.58, the highest of any England opener to have played 10 or more Tests since Dennis Amiss, who averaged 53.7 between 1972 and 1977.

Essential day two reading

Quote of the day - Jim Maxwell left baffled

"This is the weirdest, most bizarre hour of cricket I've ever seen in the Ashes."

Australian Test Match Special commentator Jim Maxwell was left baffled by England's approach with the bat late on day two, with Duckett, Ollie Pope and Joe Root all dismissed in similar fashion - attacking the short ball.

England found themselves on 188-1, but the cheap and frustrating manner of the trio of wickets led to England collapsing to 222-4 during the evening session.

Maxwell's quote was short, but scathing of England's playing style - one that he later compared to baseball.

Image of the day - Red for Ruth

England's players line up before day two at Lord's

Day two at Lord's was the designated Red for Ruth day, honouring the wife of former England captain Sir Andrew Strauss, who died of non-smoking lung cancer aged 46.

Following Ruth's passing, Andrew has helped to set up and run the Ruth Strauss Foundation which helps families prepare for the death of a parent.

Every year there is a designated day of Test match cricket in honour of the foundation, known as 'Red for Ruth' day, with players, spectators and pundits wearing red at Lord's.

And finally...

For the second time in as many matches in this series, there was a dismissal chalked off because of a no-ball, with England and Australia now drawing 1-1 in that unwanted battle.

At Edgbaston, it was Stuart Broad bowling Usman Khawaja on 112, with Khawaja going on to make 141 after that reprieve.

This time, it was Joe Root who was caught behind by Alex Carey for one off the bowling of Cameron Green, only for Root to be given a second chance.

Root failed to capitalise and soon afterwards fell for 10 - but it was good while it lasted.