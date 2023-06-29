Close menu

The Ashes 2023: England let Australia back in at Lord's

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer at Lord's

From the section Cricket

Second LV= Insurance Ashes Test, Lord's (day two of five)
Australia 416 (Smith 110, Head 77; Tongue 3-98, Robinson 3-100)
England 278-4 (Duckett 98, Crawley 48, Brook 45*)
England are 138 runs behind
England came close to wasting a superb fightback with some brainless batting late on the second day of the second Ashes Test against Australia at Lord's.

The home side had done much to reverse the damage of a poor opening day, bowling Australia out for 416 and reaching 188-1 in response.

But Ollie Pope, Ben Duckett and Joe Root all gifted their wickets to Australia's telegraphed short-ball plan, Duckett falling for 98 and missing out on a maiden Ashes hundred.

The three wickets fell for 34 runs before Harry Brook, who had several near misses in his 45, and captain Ben Stokes, with a calm 17 from 57 balls, took England to 278-4, 138 behind.

The carelessness of England's batting was compounded by the fact key Australia spinner Nathan Lyon was off the field with a calf injury that will be assessed overnight.

Steve Smith earlier completed his 32nd Test hundred before being dismissed for 110 by Josh Tongue.

That was part of an Australia collapse of five wickets for 65 runs on Thursday morning, with Tongue and Ollie Robinson finishing with three wickets apiece.

England risk taking Bazball approach too far

This was so close to being a magnificent day for England - for more than two sessions they were every bit as good as they were lethargic on Wednesday.

As the pitch quickened up, the home bowlers found more zip. The catching was sharp and the batting, led by the increasingly dependable Duckett, was grinding Australia down.

Indeed, as the touring bowlers battled in vain to extract any movement from the ball, England's only error came from Zak Crawley, who ran down the pitch and was stumped down the leg side off Lyon for a handsome 48.

Then came eight overs of madness that threatened to derail any chance England have of regaining the Ashes. Their success under Stokes has been built on an attacking style, but the reckless way they allowed Australia back in defied cricketing logic.

What made the collapse worse were the warnings England failed to heed. Duckett had been discomforted by the short ball and Root caught off a no-ball, yet England refused to temper their aggression.

At the end of a breathless, action-packed day the Test is deliciously poised, though that does little to shake off the feeling of what might have been.

Reckless England undo Duckett's good work

Duckett has been a revelation since returning to Test cricket in December - his average of 53.58 is the fifth-highest of all men to have done the job in at least 10 matches for England.

He added 91 in less than 18 overs with Crawley and another 97 in just over 20 with Pope, who was able to bat at number three despite the shoulder injury he suffered in the field on day one.

Duckett cut, clipped and played drives with style, but when Australia went short with as many as six fielders on the boundary, he and Pope took leave of their senses.

Pope, standing baseball style, miscued Cameron Green on 42 and Root only survived gloving behind in the same over because Green overstepped.

Duckett, with a hundred at his mercy, top-edged Josh Hazlewood and, most incredibly for a player of his class, Root flapped at Mitchell Starc. All three wickets were to catches behind square on the leg side.

Even then Brook continued to take the bouncers on, somehow avoiding being bowled when he was outfoxed by a Green slower ball and was dropped at square leg by Marnus Labuschagne when he hooked Pat Cummins.

Stokes, so often England's biggest aggressor, played the situation sensibly, and the skipper has the chance to guide his team to a lead on Friday.

Australia gifted way back in

From 339-5 overnight, Australia had the chance to dominate the match, only to surrender the initiative then have it presented back.

Smith's hundred seemed inevitable from midway through day one. Unbeaten on 85 at the beginning of the day, he drove James Anderson for four to reach his 12th Ashes hundred - only the great Don Bradman has more.

By that point, Alex Carey had been lbw on review to Stuart Broad and Starc slashed Anderson behind. Tongue, though, was the pick of the bowlers and enticed Smith to a drive to fifth slip to dismiss him for the second time this summer - he had earlier done so for Worcestershire playing against Smith's Sussex.

When Robinson mopped up the tail, it completed an overall slump of seven wickets for 100 runs and Australia's malaise continued in the field.

Like the first Test, fielders were scattered to the boundary, Starc and Hazlewood went at more than six an over, the injury to Lyon could still prove to be a pivotal moment in the series.

The short-ball plan was hatched in desperation and England's compliance in their own downfall beggared belief.

  • Comment posted by ashtongatejim, today at 18:39

    This is the headline we're running with? England have had a great day of cricket and dragged themselves back into this test match, but we're going to focus on the one negative?

    • Reply posted by Merrymole, today at 18:49

      Merrymole replied:
      Whilst I agree with the overall context of your comment the fact is we were favourites and gave away 2 pointless wickets after Lyon was injured.

      So yes it’s a great comeback and now evens but losing the advantage was brainless.

  • Comment posted by Catenaccio, today at 18:41

    As an Australian, it was all England since they came in to bat! A couple of brainfades, but they are infront here! Australia equally toothless in their bowling attack. From the Batting point of view, England's tenacity is paying dividends on run rate, and setting themselves the time aside to go ahead and try and win this test.

    • Reply posted by Dayly Maly littery siEty, today at 18:46

      Dayly Maly littery siEty replied:
      England have a long tail though - so will be a crtitical morning session.

  • Comment posted by Phil, today at 18:42

    Wonderful day of cricket. Bore off with your negativity, BBC.

  • Comment posted by Jingler and Mingler, today at 18:40

    Pathetic negativity from the supposed British Broadcasting Corporation.

    "Sloppy England" They're 278/4 for Christ's sake. Easily their day today.

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 18:51

      Turtle replied:
      Go Bazball!!

  • Comment posted by gaffer190, today at 18:39

    England’s day.

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 18:53

      Turtle replied:
      The naysayers aren't going going to like this. They'd have preferred a 130/0 by scratching around at 3 an over while everyone nods off.

  • Comment posted by Spoondog, today at 18:37

    Good response from England today. Didn’t really understand people saying “there goes the Ashes” yesterday as both teams will have poor days over the course of the series. England went flat when the conditions didn’t bear the expected fruit, but came back well this morning & batted well. Good to see Stokes play in a measured fashion after losing a few wickets. Game on I’d say.

    • Reply posted by wolsey41, today at 18:40

      wolsey41 replied:
      Yes evenly poised, a bit harsh saying sloppy England as some people thought we would get rolled for 200.

  • Comment posted by Sachin, today at 18:45

    Weird headline. Yes there was a mini collapse but the story of the day is that England started the day miles behind, and have had a great day to place themselves marginally ahead.

  • Comment posted by Cinamonraisenwolf, today at 18:48

    If you had asked England at the start of the day that they would be 278-4 at close they would have taken it.
    But yet again the manner in which these dissmisals have occured is somewhat embarassing. Crawley should have gone to 50 and not tamely been stumped. Duckett, Pope and Root should have all read the short ball better

    • Reply posted by Captain Obvious , today at 18:50

      Captain Obvious replied:
      Yes we should be at least 278/0

  • Comment posted by Gunner-Idiot, today at 18:41

    Gonna be the moaning brigade here soon I suspect. Moaning at the way we lost some wickets. But I'd rather just appreciate the game on offer. Another cracker in the making. Just hope we are on the right side this time 🤞🏻

  • Comment posted by Greg, today at 18:40

    As soon as the short ball theory started and England were going to attack it I turned off. I knew a car crash was coming and I didn’t want to watch it. With Lyon out injured and the Aussies at the last resort tactic this was the moment to just see it off and cash in after. England in a great position but should be in a dominant position. Brainless, unprofessional hour of nonsense

  • Comment posted by PatrickBWFC , today at 18:39

    Some really silly wickets today, at least Stokes/Brook settled the game down.

  • Comment posted by Navers, today at 18:40

    A brilliant day's cricket. Lyon's injury may just be a real turning point this series.

    Adding to my point from yesterday, I think we all have to agree that the number of no-balls these days are dreadful.

    Secondly, STOP HOOKING THE BALL! England will end up contributing to their own downfall this series. It also shows why England NEED a 90mph bowler to provide more effective short balls.

    • Reply posted by Top Dogg, today at 18:51

      Top Dogg replied:
      Just said on TMS he could be out for the series. Could be another Mcgrath moment.

  • Comment posted by England Till I Die, today at 18:40

    Why so negative? Good reply so far. Not out of this series just yet!

    • Reply posted by wallydog, today at 18:45

      wallydog replied:
      But your last sentence is negative!

  • Comment posted by God, today at 18:43

    Life is meant to be fun and this England team get that. Thank you for that sensational entertainment.

  • Comment posted by Merrymole, today at 18:44

    Quite simply the most brainless period of cricket I think I’ve ever seen. With Lyon injured it was Oz final throw of the dice and we obliged.

    Anyho after yesterday game finely posed and no idea how this will pan out.

  • Comment posted by Dr Foxtrot, today at 18:40

    Threw 3 wickets away, should be in much stronger position, played into Aussie's hands

  • Comment posted by ben6464, today at 18:47

    That Root decision was absolutely shocking. There is absolutely no chance the ball wasn't grounded.

    • Reply posted by coops, today at 18:51

      coops replied:
      Not sure what you were watching; looked like a clear catch to me.

  • Comment posted by cjd, today at 18:44

    Will you critic's give over, if any of you were offered this English score you'd glady have taken it. Its thrilling cricket and don't care about you purists, this is the way forward for England Test cricket.

    • Reply posted by wallydog, today at 18:47

      wallydog replied:
      The runs but not the wickets, just can't stop themselves throwing them away

  • Comment posted by Dave, today at 18:43

    C'mon England fans, things couldn't be better. The weather was good, batting conditions were good, Labuschange dropped a catch, and we lost Nathan Lyon to an injury. What more do you need to win the test match? Less whinging from the England fans for one thing, your team is in a great position.

  • Comment posted by Gunner-Idiot, today at 18:42

    Hope Lyon is okay. As much as it would benefit us if he were out I want to see as many of the best English and Australia players on the field as possible.

    IF (BIG if) we win the series I want to know we did it against the best Aussie team and not because there best spinner was injured!!

    • Reply posted by Suggul , today at 18:47

      Suggul replied:
      Their

