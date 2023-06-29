Close menu

The Ashes 2023: Was England's attack at Lord's 'absolute stupidity' or the way to go?

By Matthew HenryBBC Sport at Lord's

A brave new world or a crime against cricket's conventions?

On Thursday, with a stunned Lord's crowd watching on, England threatened to waste a good day two's work against Australia in a blaze of rash shots.

Having eased to 188-1, the hosts stayed true to their Bazballing instincts and attacked an obvious short-pitched bowling plan from Australia.

England attempted to score but three wickets fell in quick succession - Ollie Pope, Ben Duckett and then Joe Root all offering catches playing pull shots.

The pundits were strong in their criticism while Duckett stood firm in a spiky exchange afterwards as Lord's witnessed another remarkable day of Ashes cricket.

How the chaos unfolded

England scored quickly in the afternoon session but did so in relatively calm fashion - reaching 145-1 after 30 overs at tea.

Afterwards, Australia turned to burly all-rounder Cameron Green for a tactic of short bowling, a move which only ramped up when spinner Nathan Lyon hobbled off with a calf injury.

In a 21-over spell, Australia bowled short 59% of the time and England took it on - sticking to the aggressive tactics that have brought them recent success by attacking more than 60% of those deliveries.

But then:

  • Pope tried to hit Green for six and was caught at deep square leg.
  • Three balls later, Root was caught off the glove playing another pull, only to be reprieved by a no-ball.
  • Duckett, a first Ashes century two runs away, top-edged Josh Hazlewood to fine leg - having already gloved one over slip, skewed another over the keeper and almost hit a chance to deep square leg.
  • Root was caught by a jubilant Steve Smith after he offered another catch off the edge.
  • Harry Brook was dropped by Marnus Labuschagne after playing an explosive pull shot.

From 188-1, England were 222-4 and it took a more measured approach from Ben Stokes to take them to 278-4 at the close.

'Absolute stupidity' - pundits criticise England

Australia began the day 339-5, so for England to dismiss them for 416 and end 138 runs behind represented a successful day.

Still, former England captain Michael Vaughan said their attack against the short-ball ploy was "absolute stupidity".

"For the first 182 runs, I saw an England side that went out to bat and play with great entertainment because they played proper cricket strokes," he said on BBC Test Match Special.

"Pat Cummins only had that option left because there was nothing happening in the air, there was no seam movement.

"What came after that for the next hour or so was absolute stupidity.

"That is not entertaining, I'm sorry, that is stupid Test match cricket and Australia will be delighted with that method because when the ball is not swinging over the next few weeks, guess what they are going to do."

Australia batter Steve Smith seemed to back Vaughan's opinion, suggesting England's approach played into their hands.

"At times it certainly did," he told BBC Sport.

"You can only go to the short stuff for so long. The ball wasn't doing a great deal, was soft and the clouds went away. While they kept playing for them, we felt in the game."

'I'm surprised about the question' - Duckett hits back

The Ashes: How Australia's bowlers changed tactics to catch England out

Duckett disagreed. The opener admitted he was disappointed to get out but backed the method which has brought England 11 wins out of 14 Tests under Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum.

"That shot has got me plenty of runs in my career," he told the BBC's Test Match Special.

"That's how I was scoring runs before it got me out. I'm just gutted I didn't get over the line, if I'd have gone away from my natural game, I'd have been more frustrated."

Asked again if there was any doubt in the dressing room about the three similar dismissals, he said: "I'm not sure how to answer that. I'm surprised about the question.

"We've played positive cricket for the past 12 months and we're certainly not going to change.

"We're very happy with the position we're in, if we can eek close to them and even get a lead, I think we're on top in this game."

England are going to stick to their ways, no matter how much it polarises opinion. Speaking of which, have your say...

  • Comment posted by Dave F, today at 21:09

    I can understand some batsmen playing bazball. Crawley and Duckett have suspect techniques and they wouldn't bat a whole day against a quality attack. Let them swing away and chance it. It has worked so far. But Root is too good a batsman for that. His wicket is valuable and must be treated as such.

    • Reply posted by Roy Simmons, today at 21:30

      Roy Simmons replied:
      They are attacking batsmen not Chris Tavare.

  • Comment posted by Hobson, today at 21:29

    Aggressive batting by all means. Taking on a short pitched attack with 6 men on the ropes when you are in such a good position is sheer stupidity. The injury to Nathan Lyon may cover up this serious error, but England have to bat last on this pitch and a big first innings lead would be a big advantage. The Ashes are at stake, it's not another T20 bash.

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 21:36

      Turtle replied:
      The dinosaurs just want England to lose again so they can say 'told you so' again just like the after the declaration in the first match.

  • Comment posted by StevieC, today at 21:22

    Stupidity, England seem to be trying everything to throw the ashes away. 180-1 with Lyon off injured and 2 batsmen set, we should have been looking to bat 2 days and get a score of around 600 as well as tiring out the Aussie attack not just for the rest of this match but for the next test too.

    • Reply posted by squirrel, today at 21:30

      squirrel replied:
      Bang on,they cocked up and they should hold their hands up to it,very arrogant

  • Comment posted by bhardie, today at 21:03

    Does Matt Henry think you can only get out playing attacking shots? How many times in the old days have we sat through Australia building up pressure on us and then winkling us out?

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 21:32

      Turtle replied:
      Stokes and McCullum are trying to change Test cricket for the better to save it from oblivion.

      If they lose the odd game or series in the process then that's neither here nor there.

  • Comment posted by jimmy85, today at 21:15

    18 months ago after 60 overs England would have been 159-6 and out of the game. Today 272-4 and we are well in the game. Yes those dismissals looked poor but this is the best way for this England team to play. You can’t praise Root last week for his scoops and castigate him today for his pulls, swings and roundabouts and for me the last year or so has been thrilling.

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 21:33

      Turtle replied:
      Exactly. There is no going back - Bazball is here to stay.

      Can you imagine after watching the likes of Stokes, Brook and Bairstow any young child is going to grow up idolising the likes of Boycott it Atherton. The genie is out of the bottle. And it is amazing.

  • Comment posted by gaffer190, today at 20:57

    Typical “all good” or “all bad” poll. No nuance.

    • Reply posted by lamthe, today at 21:13

      lamthe replied:
      Good point. By and large it has worked, but there are times when it is obvs not the right approach but has been persevered with. A refreshing alternative (Bazball) shouldn't dispense with intelligent decision making otherwise it will (sadly) go the way of the dinosaurs

  • Comment posted by woody2goody, today at 21:08

    It would have been different if they hadn't gifted chances and got away with them. The fact that they carried on going for the same shots was a bit stupid.

    They'd been warned as it were and fell for the trap even though it was clearly signposted.

    Also the poll question is daft - you can believe in Bazball and still think they were stupid. Pick your moments England please.

  • Comment posted by my username, today at 21:12

    Better to just recognise that the Aussies are used to hard pitches and bowling short balls. Taking them on in this respect plays into their hands.

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 21:35

      Turtle replied:
      Bazball is the future of Test Cricket and it's amazing.

      50 over cricket will soon be consigned to the history books as Test Cricket and T20 are both far more entertaining.

  • Comment posted by davey, today at 21:25

    Bazball, yes...but you have to use your head, too. Chucking away wicket after wicket to an obvious tactic just plays into the opposition's hands. If we hadn't chased those balls, they'd have had to change tactics, then we could have attacked on a flat pitch.

  • Comment posted by Otm Shank, today at 21:25

    Today wasn't Bazball. Bazball can be done effectively with some application as we have seen in the past and timing ans picking out shots well. Some of those dismissals today were just bloody daft.

  • Comment posted by Zozza, today at 21:08

    I think you have to wait till the end of the innings. If England post 500+ no harm done. I think the England approach to the short ball was OK if they were timing the ball, but they kept mistiming their hooks and cuts, so it means some judicious decisions needed to be made....I also don't think the Smith "catch" off Root was a catch - in fact I know it wasn't after watching multiple replays.

    • Reply posted by bhardie, today at 21:18

      bhardie replied:
      Smith did ground the ball so it wasn’t a fair catch. But there is an unwritten rule at the moment to give the benefit of any doubt to the fielder, so not surprised it was given out.

  • Comment posted by Gus, today at 21:05

    I'm a big fan of Root, since his early days in Yorkshire but his manner of dismissal was simply unforgivable. This Bazball guff seems to have removed all logic and sense from the English batters. A more mature approach would perhaps be better.

    • Reply posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 21:18

      This name is awaiting moderation replied:
      He never played for Yorkshire hardly!

  • Comment posted by Tracey, today at 21:37

    It was just plain stupid cricket by England. We all knew the Aussies could only sustain the short pitched fury for a limited time, why can't they get it that bazball can leave room for taking the foot off the pedal for good reason and read the game scenario . Heavens even Stokes managed to dig in later . This is Test cricket they need to refine the bish bash bosh and lets see mature bazball

  • Comment posted by Ian Healey, today at 21:23

    A mix of nouse and knowing when to step on and off the pedal is needed. The Australians only had one plan left. England played into their hands. Rather than leaving the short hall and tiring out the seamers they went for death or glory; and got the former. Dumb and reckless. Stokes needs to lead-patiently-from the front tomorrow. And Brook needs to calm the heck down from ball 1

  • Comment posted by Ken Finewell, today at 21:34

    Played amazingly well then lost the plot for 30 mins.
    Bazball needs to move to 2.0. Go hard but sensible.

  • Comment posted by flying lizard, today at 21:11

    Probably will declare overnight......

  • Comment posted by gezyero27, today at 21:34

    You still need root playing the anchor role he's best batsman in team so let other players take risky shots it doesn't matter as long root still there in end

  • Comment posted by Haggerty F, today at 21:05

    Pope's shot was diabolical. Duckett- I think he misjudged it but its there to be hit, just into the ground. We could have played traditional attrition cricket, got to this score at lunch tomorrow and we'd think it was a decent reply to their total, set for a lead. It is what it is. Frustrating at times, fantastic others

  • Comment posted by squirrel, today at 21:28

    Stokes expects everyone else to play aggressively then he's going at a strikerate of 30 .....and why does he bat above Bairstow?

    • Reply posted by letcho, today at 21:56

      letcho replied:
      Stokes shouldn't even be in the team. He's nothing more than a passenger now with bat and ball, just like Moeen. And his insane (arrogant) declaration in the first test probably cost that match.

  • Comment posted by Mr Standfast, today at 21:01

    Test cricket is as much a mental game as it is physical. Clearer minds needed England.

