Pope has previously had two serious injuries to his left shoulder

England are "a bit bewildered" at the situation that led to batter Ollie Pope aggravating his shoulder injury during the second Ashes Test, says spin bowling coach Jeetan Patel.

Pope was injured in the field in the first innings and was hurt again after diving in the second innings.

It is believed match officials incorrectly told England Pope had to field, or they head out with 10 men.

"We are a bit bewildered by it all," Patel said.

Pope picked up the second injury diving at mid-on, as Australia batted in their second innings.

After the first-innings injury Pope, 25, had a substitute and was then able to bat at number three in England's order because it was deemed an 'external injury'.

It is understood it was then suggested the allowance for another fielding substitute had 'reset' because Pope came out to bat, meaning England were not allowed to replace him with a substitute in the second innings.

"It is a pretty tough situation when you nearly bust your shoulder and have been told it was an external," Patel said.

"The match officials may have changed their decision. He had to go back out there."

Pope is expected to be able to bat in England's second innings, although he is suffering from soreness.

England will make a call after the match whether Pope is fit enough for the third Test, which starts at Headingley next Thursday.

Australia were 130-2, leading by 221 runs, when rain brought an early end to the third day.