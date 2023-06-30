Last updated on .From the section Cricket

James Vince hit 16 as Hampshire took an eighth win of the T20 Blast campaign

Vitality Blast, South Group: Hampshire Hawks v Glamorgan Hampshire 97-2 (9.2 overs): McDermott 54* Glamorgan (Target 83 in 6) 54-1 (5.3 overs): Ingram 34 Hampshire (2 pts) beat Glamorgan by 21 runs under DLS method

Hampshire strengthened their claim to a quarter-final place as they beat Glamorgan by 21 runs in a rain-reduced game at the Ageas Bowl.

Glamorgan were set 83 in six overs but could only manage 54-1 in 5.3 when the rain returned.

They had gone just three balls past the minimum for a result.

Hampshire, who remain third in the South Group, had raced to 97-2 in 9.2 overs thanks to 54 not out from Ben McDermott.

With closest rivals Kent and Essex both losing, Hampshire are two points clear in third place with one match apiece left.

Glamorgan were already effectively out of contention for the knock-out stages but are now eliminated.

It looked a good toss for Glamorgan to win with the forecast of rain during the evening, but Hampshire got off to a flyer through McDermott and James Vince.

Jamie McIlroy made the breakthrough when Vince, on 16, skied a ball almost the height of the floodlights for Prem Sisodiya to cling on to the catch.

McDermott opened his shoulders to reach his 50 off 23 balls, including three sixes, but lost another partner in Tom Prest, given lbw to Pete Hatzoglou, for nine.

The light drizzle intensified to drive the players off with Hampshire 97-2 off just 9.2 overs, but stopped just in time to allow a contest, aided by some frantic work from the ground-staff.

Colin Ingram started the response brilliantly, leading the way to 19 off Chris Wood's first over.

But Kiran Carlson could only take two off John Turner's over as the captain swung and missed four times.

That left Glamorgan behind the eight-ball and Ingram's brilliance was not quite enough to rescue them as Carlson could not get the ball away.

Ingram was caught at cover off Nathan Ellis for 34 off 14 balls, following a four-match injury absence.

Another burst of rain took the players off during the final scheduled over, but Hampshire had done enough to take the points.