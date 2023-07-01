Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Danielle Gibson played for England in the red-ball warm-up against Australia A, before joining the A squad to play in the T20 series against their Australia counterparts

Danielle Gibson will become the 58th player to represent England in a women's T20 after she was named in the XI for the series opener against Australia in the multi-format Ashes series.

The 22-year-old goes into the series having scored 62 not out, an unbeaten 20 and 44 against Australia A, as well as two half-centuries and a four wicket-haul in the 2023 Charlotte Edwards Cup.

The hard-hitting all-rounder was also a travelling reserve for the 2023 T20 World Cup in South Africa.

BBC Sport spoke to those closest to her to find out more about England's latest debutant.

'She was an absolute natural at everything'

Danielle Gibson was involved and wanting to play cricket from a young age

Gibson was named in England's Test squad, but ended up missing out of selection. She was then included in a 16-player squad for the T20s as England look to turn around a 4-0 series deficit after the defeat at Trent Bridge.

"[Danielle] knows not to ring me at work," said Gibson's dad Mike about the initial call-up. "The phone rang and I thought unless there's some kind of emergency this must be the call.

"I took it and it was quite an emotional call, I couldn't control my emotions on something like that, it was wonderful."

Whereas older brother Greg missed the moment: "I saw a message saying 'Greg I'm in the Ashes squad' - I just burst into tears I was just so happy for her."

From a young age, Gibson did it all. She played tennis, smashed school sport records and was a national age-group level hockey player.

Like many girls with older brothers, her cricket story starts with back garden cricket before her father Mike took her along to a Friday night club session at Dumbleton Cricket Club in Gloucestershire when she was nine years old.

"We'd be feeding her balls and she'd be whacking them back over our heads for six and we'd quickly run out of tennis balls," explains Greg.

"Danielle would constantly want to get involved from an early age, she was incredibly active and inquisitive you could tell she was an absolute natural at everything she turned her hand to.

"She smashed all the records at school sports days, I remember the throwing one she smashed the girls record by miles and I think she destroyed the boys one as well when she was eight or nine."

"I don't think I can take too much credit," said her first coach and father Mike. "First of all I said to her just go and enjoy it because she's got such a good eye for the ball and is powerful. I just say go and whack it."

'A game-changer, who always looks to attack'

Danielle Gibson (centre) met current England captain Heather Knight (left) and former batter Lydia Greenway (right) while playing for Gloucestershire

She was soon picked up by the Gloucestershire county pathways, where she progressed through the age groups and was selected for the emerging players programme.

At 15 she was playing both cricket and hockey at England age-group levels but made the decision to pursue cricket.

It was a choice that paid off for the then 16-year-old when she was rewarded in 2017 with a contract in the Kia Super League by two-time champions Western Storm.

In the inaugural season of The Hundred, Gibson was signed by London Spirit and she scored 108 runs at an impressive strike-rate of 180.

This season she has relished the opportunity to be Western Storm's vice-captain and is said to have "matured" in all aspects of her game.

In-form Gibson is Western Storm's joint-highest run scorer and their top wicket-taker in the Charlotte Edwards Cup.

"Gibbo is an impact player," said her Storm captain Sophie Luff.

"She's a game-changer, she grabs the game by the scruff of the neck and takes it on.

"She's always looking to attack and I think England like that at the minute, whether that's with bat or ball. She wants to take wickets and score runs quickly."

Head coach Trevor Griffin adds: "Danielle has a number of tricks she can employ at any point. What I like about Danielle is she can bowl in any phase of the game.

"She can generate swing, and has good white-ball options with her slower balls and wide-line plans.

"Plus, with no exaggeration, she's one of the best fielders in England."

Griffin says Gibson is a "pure joy to work with" and a "great character", and says her time with England over the winter has made her ready.

"Being around the England squad in the World Cup gave her an extra edge," said Griffin.

"It gave her that extra determination to step her game up and she's just gone from strength to strength with the bat and ball."

Injuries 'would have destroyed a lesser person'

Danielle Gibson visited Lord's with her brothers Greg and Jacob as a child. She has since been a part of the London Spirit side in The Hundred, who play at Lord's

Although it hasn't been easy for the Cheltenham native, across the last five years she's been in and out of teams with several injuries including a stress fracture, fractured finger and a ruptured ACL injury.

"The injury setbacks would have destroyed a lesser person," said Greg.

"She's dealt with that psychologically and worked hard to get her fitness back, she's listened to everything the coaches have said. She really does deserve this break."

"She can't do any more," said Mike. "She's done so well this summer, she's the in-form player, so her [debut] will be a fun but nerve-racking day."