Australia stuttered towards the end of their chase as England fought back by taking three late wickets

Women's Ashes: First T20, Edgbaston England 153-7 (20 overs): Dunkley 56 (49); Jonassen 3-25 Australia 154-6 (19.5 overs): Mooney 61* (47); Ecclestone 2-24 Australia won by four wickets Scorecard.

England's Ashes hopes are hanging by a thread after Australia won the first T20 by four wickets and took a 6-0 points lead in the multi-format series.

Australia were cruising at 130-2 in pursuit of 154 but lost three wickets for 10 runs as England fought back at the death.

But opener Beth Mooney finished unbeaten on 61 as Australia edged home with just one ball to spare.

England need nine points to regain the Ashes, so must win all five remaining white-ball games - or win four if one is tied or rained off.

