Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Opening batter Matthew Cross scored 77 not out in the seven-wicket win over West Indies

Scotland are in a "good space" after four wins from five at the World Cup Qualifier, says Matthew Cross, one of the heroes from Saturday's success against West Indies.

Two more victories, against host nation Zimbabwe and Netherlands, will clinch a place at the big party in India.

But if the Scots lose to Zimbabwe on Tuesday then the dream is over.

"In some ways it's a bit of a knockout game," Cross said of the forthcoming match in Bulawayo.

"Then it will be the same against the Dutch, so we just need to take it one game at a time.

"We've got two games left, if we win them both we're going to the World Cup. If you'd said that at the beginning of the trip, we'd have bitten your hand off for it, so we're in a good space.

"There's so much to play for and there will be pressure, but it's an exciting kind of pressure.

"This is what we train for and now it's about stepping up in the big moments."

Sri Lanka, the only side with a 100% record, booked their place in India with a nine-wicket win over Zimbabwe on Sunday.

It leaves the hosts chasing the second qualifying spot from the 10-team event, along with Scotland and Netherlands.

Zimbabwe are in the driving seat, with two more points than Scotland and four more than the Dutch, who have both played a game less.

If they beat Scotland, they go through.

If Scotland win on Tuesday, then all three remain in the hunt - if Netherlands get a big win over Oman on Monday.

In that event, any win for Scotland would do, while the Dutch would need another significant victory, and Zimbabwe would be hoping for a slender Netherlands win to get progress on net run rate.

Wicketkeeper and opening batter Cross finished on 77 not out against West Indies, saying: "We got off to a great start and were in control for most of the day.

"It was an awesome day but it won't mean much if we don't continue on.

"There's a good vibe in the group but we still have to play two exceptional teams."