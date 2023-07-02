Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Another enthralling Ashes Test comes to an end and once again it is Australia who have come out on top.

However, that only tells you a fraction of the story as controversy reigned at Lord's.

The nature of Jonny Bairstow's dismissal brought the game to life but Ben Stokes' latest rescue act came up just short as Pat Cummins' side completed a 43-run victory.

Video of the day - Carey turns Lord's into a bearpit

Let's get straight to it.

Australia looked on course for a fairly comfortable win with England five down, their last pair of recognised batters at the crease, and another 178 runs required.

However, the game and the atmosphere inside the ground changed completely when Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey threw down the stumps to dismiss Bairstow, who had touched down and then left his crease believing it was the end of the over and the ball was dead.

Carey's throw was deemed to have come while play was still live and the wicket stood. But that didn't mean the crowd had to like it.

The usually cerebral atmosphere at Lord's vanished, replaced my an altogether more febrile mood as boos rung out and a sense of injustice hung in the air.

Whatever your view on the Bairstow wicket and Australia's decisions around it, it created an atmosphere never before seen at the home of cricket.

Essential day five reading

Quote of the day - post-match beers are cancelled...

"I can't imagine we'll be having a beer with them any time soon."

England were distinctly unimpressed Australia claimed the Bairstow wicket and, speaking to BBC Test Match Special after the game, head coach Brendon McCullum seemed to confirm the seemingly cordial relationship between the two teams had soured as a result.

Stuart Broad, who replaced Bairstow at the crease, also had plenty to say about the wicket with the stump microphones picking up his exchanges with Carey and Cummins.

"That's all you'll ever be remembered for that," he told Carey.

He then informed Cummins: "That's the worst thing I've ever seen in cricket."

Stat of the day - Stokes breaks his own sixes record

One thing the Bairstow wicket certainly did was get Stokes fired up. The England captain produced an innings that, had the home side got over the line, may even have surpassed his sensational Headingley knock in 2019.

Stokes' remarkable innings contained nine sixes - the most in an Ashes innings, beating his own record set at Leeds four years ago.

His final score of 155, which also included nine fours, is the second highest by an England batter in the fourth innings of an Ashes Test behind Mark Butcher's 173 at Headingley in 2001.

Stokes joins Australia's Don Bradman and England's Herbert Sutcliffe as the only batter to have scored three fourth-innings Ashes centuries.

Image of the day - Hazlewood ends Stokes' charge

Josh Hazlewood enjoyed taking the wicket of Ben Stokes to end England's charge

Just as England fans were starting to believe Stokes could drag them to another famous win, he was dismissed by Josh Hazlewood as his attempted pull shot went up rather than out and was caught by Carey.

Having been subjected to boos and chants of "cheat" from the home fans, Hazlewood revelled in the moment, knowing the wicket had all but secured the win and a 2-0 series lead for Australia.

And finally...

Three Tests to go and England need to win all three to reclaim the urn.

Only one side has ever come from 2-0 down to win the Ashes but after the events of day five at Lord's, England are not lacking for motivation.

They only have four days to wait as they aim to stage a comeback for the ages - and what better place to start it than Headingley, the venue for that Stokes-inspired miracle win four years ago...