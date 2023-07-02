Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon will miss the rest of the Ashes series against England with the calf injury he sustained in the second Test at Lord's.

Lyon suffered the issue on day two of the encounter when he pulled up as he ran to field a ball.

He hobbled out to bat for his side on day four and scored four runs as he added 15 with Mitchell Starc.

Cricket Australia said Lyon's absence from the remaining three Tests was because of a "significant calf tear".

Spinner Todd Murphy, who took 14 wickets on a tour of India earlier this year, could replace Lyon.

"His stock ball is good enough in international cricket," said Lyon. "We have seen that in India in arguably the hardest place to bowl spin.

"It will be a different challenge with the England batters.

"If they do come at him, it provides Todd with a decent challenge. But a chance to leave his footmarks here in England. It is a big Ashes series, he is excited by the opportunity."

Lyon took eight wickets in Australia's victory in the first Test at Edgbaston.

He dismissed opener Zak Crawley at Lord's to take his 496th Test wicket when he was playing his 100th consecutive Test.

