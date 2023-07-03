Scotland can reach the World Cup if they win their last two matches of the qualifier in Zimbabwe

ICC World Cup Qualifier: Zimbabwe v Scotland Venue: Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo Date: Tuesday, 4 July Time: 08:00 BST

Former player Colin Smith is unsurprised by Scotland's World Cup qualifying push, saying they are benefitting from a new "firepower".

The Scots boosted their chances of reaching the finals with a seven-wicket win over the West Indies on Saturday.

To be sure of securing a place in India, they must win their remaining two games - against hosts Zimbabwe (Tuesday) and Netherlands (Thursday).

"They have been playing some really good cricket," said for Smith.

"If you look at their results over the last few years it is not much of a surprise. The World Cricket League, which was 36 games over the last few years, they won that by winning 24 of those games.

"They have got some bowlers now in Chris Sole, who is as quick as anybody in the world, he is bowling high 80s, 90mph, we haven't had that at all. So you can now come up against the top guns with some firepower and we are getting wickets at the top of the order and really rattling Test nations, which is great to see."

Wicketkeeper Smith, capped 182 times, has described the qualification process as "brutal", with just two of the 10 teams competing progressing.

"You don't have a chance to slip up and the fact that they haven't slipped up yet, they have won every game except against Sri Lanka, shows they are playing some great cricket," he said. "It is all in their hands, that is a great place to be, they are not relying on anybody else's result.

"I had a question mark over how their batting would do since Kyle [Coetzer] and Calum [MacLeod], who have been just probably two of the best batters that we have ever had, for them to retire in the last 12 months, it leaves gaps and question marks.

"It is quite evident there is a fabulous team spirit in that group of players, and in tough games, close games, someone is coming up with the goods, it hasn't just been one player, everybody at some stage has put their hand in the air and said, 'I am going to win the game for my country' and that is great to see as well."