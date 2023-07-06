Close menu

T20 Blast: England batter Dan Lawrence stars as Essex beat Birmingham Bears in quarter-final

By Ged ScottBBC Sport at Edgbaston

Last updated on .From the section Counties

Essex's ninth-wicket pair Shane Snater and Aaron Beard saw them home at Edgbaston
Vitality Blast, Edgbaston
Birmingham Bears 167-7 (20 overs): Hain 52; Cook 2-24
Essex 171-8 (19.5 overs): Lawrence 62, Drakes 2-26
Dan Lawrence returned from England duty to hit an excellent half-century as Essex crept past Birmingham Bears by two wickets to make T20 Finals Day for the sixth time.

The 2019 winners return to Edgbaston on 15 July for their third Finals Day in Birmingham, to be joined by the three winners of Friday's other quarter-finals.

But it was another disappointing night for the Bears as they went out of the competition at the last-eight stage for the ninth time in 12 attempts.

The Bears' hopes were ended in the quarter-finals a year ago by Hampshire when they were bowled out for 82 and lost by a record 104 runs.

Although they lost on home soil in the quarter-finals for the second year running, this one was a lot closer.

The Bears total of 167-7 looked to be not quite enough, despite 52 from Sam Hain, but Essex, who only scraped into the last eight thanks to a final-ball six at The Oval on Sunday, then buckled late on in reply.

After losing Lawrence for 62 at the start of the 19th over and then Simon Harmer in a controversial run-out, it was the penultimate ball before Shane Snater struck a straight drive back over Oliver Hannon-Dalby's head for six to clinch victory.

Sam Hain's haul of five 50s in one T20 campaign is a personal best for him
After losing the toss, and making a bad start when Rob Yates went third ball in what proved to be a Daniel Sams wicket maiden, the Bears got back on track.

Glenn Maxwell hit 10 in two balls off Australian compatriot Sams, who then got his own back when he kept his calm to hold onto a steepling catch on the mid-wicket boundary.

With Maxwell gone for 32, and failing to register a half-century in the T20 this season, Sams was understandably ecstatic and made the mistake of registering his pleasure with a celebratory gesture towards the Hollies Stand occupants.

But taking on the Hollies - and engaging in further playful banter with them for the next hour - appeared to have an effect on the Australian, who after conceding no runs off his first over, shipped 41 off his next three.

Aside from Maxwell's early boundary assault, Hain matched his haul of five fours and a six. And, from 89-5 in the 12th over, the Bears did manage to accelerate.

A rapid stand of 44 in 29 balls for the sixth wicket between Hain and Chris Benjamin was followed by a further 34 from 21 balls from Benjamin and Dominic Drakes.

England batter Dan Lawrence guided Essex's chase until he was out in the 19th over
The Bears needed quick wickets - but instead Essex raced to 69-1 off the Powerplay. The only wicket the hosts did manage was a run-out, as Adam Rossington departed thanks to a direct hit from fellow wicketkeeper Alex Davies - and Lawrence, released from the England Test squad, was soon in control.

It took the Bears spinners to chisel out a further breakthrough of two wickets in three balls.

After three boundaries in his eight-ball innings, Michael Pepper holed out to short third-man off the last ball of Dan Mousley's second over, then from the second ball of Jake Lintott's first over, new batter Feroze Khushi failed to capitalise on a just-below-waist-height full toss as he picked out Jacob Bethell at deep wide long-on.

Some big blows from Paul Walter, who smashed three sixes before perishing in trying to hit a fourth, were followed by the loss in quick succession of Matt Critchley and Sams.

From 136-6, the stage was set again for a closing cameo from Essex skipper Harmer, the late hero in his side's last T20 visit to Edgbaston when they won the T20 Blast on Finals Day in 2019.

But, following the loss of Lawrence five balls earlier, he went off the last delivery of the 19th over in a run-out incident that would have been a huge talking point had Essex lost.

Home paceman Drakes unwittingly blocked him as he attempted a quick single, Harmer was run out and then proved unsuccessful in persuading opposing skipper Davies to withdraw his appeal.

But Snater and Aaron Beard kept their heads in the last over, and Snater finished it superbly with a ball to spare to bring the Bears' record-breaking run of seven straight wins to an end.

Friday's quarter-finals

Manchester: Lancashire v Surrey (18:30 BST)

Taunton: Somerset v Nottinghamshire (18:35)

Southampton: Hampshire v Worcestershire (19:00)

Bears coach Mark Robinson:

"It is a hard one to take. It wasn't the easiest of wickets and not a straightforward surface to bat on but we were probably second best for most of the game.

"It was still a tall ask in the last couple of overs. We are talking such small margins but, fair play to Essex, they probably deserved to win.

"We played some really good T20 cricket through the group but what you've done before can count for nothing."

Essex captain Simon Harmer:

"I feel for our supporters because we always find a way to make it close but luckily in the last two games we have found a way to be on the winning side.

"Their score was par-ish but the way we batted in the powerplay and the few overs after the powerplay was what got us ahead of the game.

"We were looking at a run a ball from about 10 overs out and that really shifted the pressure back on to them and things can happen very quickly in a T20 game."

31 comments

  • Comment posted by Darren Cook, today at 22:40

    Very happy to see Warwickshire Commonwealth Cricket club lose today, especially after that last over. I can't believe the bowler was allowed to simply run into the path of the batsman!

  • Comment posted by stumped, today at 22:39

    Always thought that if you win the group you should go through to finals-day. Instead, all the hard work to finish top is undone in a one-off game often by sides who scrape through in 4th place. Maxwell proved to be a non-event and hope we don't get him back, no better than Brathwaite. Another choke in a quarter final against an ordinary side is just not good enough.

  • Comment posted by Flumpy, today at 22:38

    as a nautral. to me it was an enjoyable game. credit to both teams

  • Comment posted by dan, today at 22:38

    It is a shame Dan Lawrence is moving on, he's such a calming presence

  • Comment posted by Dame Celia Molestrangler, today at 22:32

    The last over was disgraceful,when will the umpires get a grip on tactics?

  • Comment posted by E7, today at 22:27

    There would be have been a lot of questions to answer if we (Essex) had lost but well done in the end boys

  • Comment posted by Nigel Chapman, today at 22:26

    Always enjoyable listening to Nick Knight commentating on Essex beating Warwickshire (Birmingham Bears ).

  • Comment posted by Mike, today at 22:25

    You bears!!!!!

  • Comment posted by cuddlesthekillerwhale, today at 22:23

    Same old story for Warwickshire unfortunately. Play brilliantly in the group stage and blow it in the quarter finals.

  • Comment posted by Neil, today at 22:22

    Must admit with watching the Test Match all day, I forgot this game was on and have only just seen the result, pity I like a bit of white ball cricket and this looked like a good game, why was it on today?

    • Reply posted by Mark, today at 22:40

      Mark replied:
      Because the finals day is next Saturday

  • Comment posted by dodgyroger, today at 22:19

    Let's see what Somerset can do tomorrow!

  • Comment posted by Strike, today at 22:09

    Match could have gone either way as the 19th over showed. But great entertainment and let's hope finals day is blessed with good weather and as good matches as todays

  • Comment posted by Wildwood, today at 22:07

    As good a location as Edgbaston is, it doesn't seem quite right that if the Bears make finals day they effectively get a home draw, so fairly happy they are out.

    • Reply posted by darkstar26, today at 22:20

      darkstar26 replied:
      The finals day venue needs to be at someone's home ground tho, right?

  • Comment posted by Lordhelpus, today at 22:07

    Did our best to throw it away again but thats what we've grown used to with this Easex TBlast team. Khushi needs to calm down abit as well.

    • Reply posted by Darren Cook, today at 22:41

      Darren Cook replied:
      It was a Juicy full toss though!

  • Comment posted by EUN54, today at 22:07

    Essex so very nearly managed to snatch a defeat from the jaws of victory ... Bears looked dead and buried after 10 overs a game not for the fainthearted lol

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 22:03

    Great game, the Blast is such a good competition

  • Comment posted by Well blow me down, today at 22:02

    As a Hampshire supporter I say well played both teams, great match to watch.

  • Comment posted by Warwickshire Bear , today at 22:01

    So disappointing. Always looked 15 short. Great attitude to stay in it to the end. Good luck to Essex, controlled the game from the Bears first over. Let's hope the next 3 games are as entertaining. There's always the mickey mouse, sorry, one day cup to look forward to.

  • Comment posted by Steve, today at 21:59

    You bears

    • Reply posted by Peter Decker, today at 22:10

      Peter Decker replied:
      You Bears!! So good that they lost to a side far weaker on paper but we have a great team spirit, shame Wsrks won't be at Finals Day on their own ground - again!!

  • Comment posted by Pandemania, today at 21:59

    Kinnell Essex made hard work of this once they were in front. Good comeback from the Bears but Essex only just shaded it for me.

    • Reply posted by Peter Decker, today at 22:08

      Peter Decker replied:
      Terrific Essex against the odds, shut the intensely biased commentators up, they clearly wanted Warks (NOT Birmingham) to win. Essex fully deserved overall, fine bowling esp Harmer and Cook. Poor decisions by Umpires for Critchley run out as W/K broke wicket with his foot and Harmer clearly obstructed by Drakes before he was run out. Superb by Essex, COYE!!

