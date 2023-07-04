Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Could Essex's Dan Lawrence replace Ollie Pope at number three?

Men's Ashes: England v Australia Venue: Headingley Date: Thursday, 6 July Time: 11:00 BST Coverage: Live text commentary and in-play video clips on the BBC Sport website & app, plus BBC Test Match Special on BBC Sounds and BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra. Daily Today at the Test highlights on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer from 19:00 BST.

England travel to Headingley 2-0 down in the Ashes - and Ben Stokes' side also have selection concerns to worry about as they look to fight back against Australia.

Following the news Ollie Pope is ruled out for the summer, who will England pick to bat at number three?

England have got a number of options to bat there, including the likes of Dan Lawrence, Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali.

Rehan Ahmed and Matthew Potts have been released from the squad which travelled to Lord's.

