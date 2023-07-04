Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Sussex T20 Blast captain Ravi Bopara has left the club after he was not offered a new deal for next season.

The former England all-rounder, 38, featured in all but one of the Sharks' matches this season and was their top scorer with 408 runs, although they failed to make the quarter-finals.

"It was very disappointing to be told there was not to be an extension of my contract," he told the club website external-link .

"Particularly after a very good season with bat and ball."

Bopara joined Sussex from Essex in 2019 on a T20 only contract and was part of the team that reached Finals Day in 2021.

"I've loved my time at Sussex," he added.

"I now really looking forward to my next playing opportunity as I have a great deal more to offer to the game as a player."

Bopara played 120 one-day internationals for England, 38 T20 games and 13 Test matches.

"I have enjoyed working with Ravi this summer in the T20 Blast competition and of course wish him well as he moves on to new opportunities," Sussex head coach Paul Farbrace said.

"He has played some excellent cricket for Sussex this year.

"Ravi has helped our young players with their development over the last couple of years that he has spent at Hove and we will miss his personality and experience at the club."