Josh Tongue took five wickets on his Ashes debut for England at Lord's last week, but is not featuring in the third Test at Headingley

Nottinghamshire have signed Worcestershire and England fast bowler Josh Tongue from next season.

The 25-year-old, who came through the academy at New Road, took five wickets in England's 43-run defeat in the second Ashes Test at Lord's last week.

"While I have had a bit of success recently, I still want to keep developing," Tongue said.

Fellow paceman Dillon Pennington will also make the move to Notts next term, with both signing three-year contracts.

Right-armer Pennington, 24, has 119 first-class wickets and 52 T20 scalps to his name, claiming 44 in the County Championship alone last season to finish as the club's leading wicket-taker.

"Dillon and Josh are already highly skilled bowlers, though it is their potential to improve further that really excites us," Notts head coach Peter Moores said.

"Josh has taken the international game by storm in the last few months, overcoming various setbacks early in his career to enjoy his current success.

"It's a huge compliment that both players see us as the best place to continue their development and I know how excited our bowling coach Kevin Shine is about getting stuck in and working with both of them in the future."

Tongue added to the Notts website external-link : "When I found out Notts were interested, I was delighted. From what I see and hear, it is a really well-run club which places a big emphasis on player progress, which is what I want right now.

"The Notts squad is also full of international experience and I am looking forward to watching and learning from these players in practice as well as in games.

"Whilst I have had a bit of success recently which is really rewarding, I still want to keep improving and developing to be the best player I can be."

Having first played for Worcestershire Under-10s as a six-year-old, Tongue's departure brings an end to his near 20-year association with the county.

In that time he has taken 146 senior wickets in 46 matches, with a best of 6-97 against Glamorgan in 2017, but his career has been severely hampered by a succession of injuries.

Having considered retiring last year after spending 15 months out with a shoulder problem, Tongue regained his fitness and form and won his first senior England call-up against Ireland at Lord's, where he took 5-66 in Ireland's second innings in England's 10-wicket win.

Pennington said: "I've thought at length about how best to develop as a cricketer to achieve the ambitions I have in the game, and coming to Notts felt like the best way for me to do that at this point in my career.

"It is a brilliant set-up, with a strong squad who I will benefit from playing alongside. Both learning from the quality in the bowling group and practicing against some of the best batters in the country will stand me in good stead."