The Ashes 2023: England pick Mark Wood, Chris Woakes and Moeen Ali for third Test

By Matthew HenryBBC Sport at Headingley

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments75

Men's Ashes: England v Australia
Venue: Headingley Date: Thursday, 6 July Time: 11:00 BST
Coverage: Live text commentary and in-play video clips on the BBC Sport website & app, plus BBC Test Match Special on BBC Sounds and BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra. Daily Today at the Test highlights on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer from 19:00 BST.

England have made three changes for the third Ashes Test, bringing in Mark Wood, Chris Woakes and Moeen Ali.

Ollie Pope has been ruled out of the series but England have opted against replacing him with Dan Lawrence, the spare batter in their squad.

Instead, Harry Brook moves up to number three with all-rounders Woakes and Moeen added to bolster the lower order.

Wood joins Woakes, Stuart Broad and Ollie Robinson in the pace attack with Josh Tongue and James Anderson rested.

The Test begins at Headingley on Thursday.

Wood, who will provide a high-pace option, missed the first two Tests with a series of niggles.

He will play his first Test since England's tour of Pakistan last winter, while Woakes features for the first time since Mach 2022 - before captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum took charge.

Yorkshire's Brook has not batted higher than number five in his nine Tests to date. He has batted at three 13 times for his county, most recently in 2018.

England team: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

71 comments

  • Comment posted by ikleNige, today at 11:38

    More muddled thinking. Not replacing Brooks with a specialist batsman is weird. Ali did okay in the first test but Dawson is batting and bowling well. Woakes should have played on his best ground Lords but is picked for Headingley?? Only good call is Wood

  • Comment posted by Batson_D_Belfry, today at 11:38

    Hopefully the hypocrites of England will be well beaten and this dull fair can quickly stop cluttering the news and sports pages.

  • Comment posted by Frankenfurter, today at 11:37

    Should be interesting to see how we go, it certainly looks a lot more balanced. I'd rather have seen Robinson rested than Tongue, seen a lot of similar comments. But Robinson is consistently taking wickets at a good average so he's doing things right without it really being noticed, shows what us armchair fans know!

  • Comment posted by LondonLad, today at 11:37

    Woakes needed to come in.. would've probably left Ali out and kept Tongue in but the bowling attack looks more balanced now... and needed to be refreshed

  • Comment posted by NGOK, today at 11:37

    What! No Botham!?

  • Comment posted by Ryan31, today at 11:37

    Ben Foakes must wake up and wonder how two other men who haven't played under Strokes manage to get a game ahead of him.

    I honestly think the team are more balanced with him playing. And not just for his WK, but it frees JB up to be a wrecking ball in the middle order. Other than Root, Foakes is the only player with a different style to the aggression of the middle order.

    It's just strange.

  • Comment posted by alanwild, today at 11:37

    Did someone look at my team selection on the BBC site yesterday?
    8o))

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:37

    Wow. Bairstow on his home ground after what happened in the last test. It is going to be one heck of an atmosphere at Headingley

  • Comment posted by Essex Canary, today at 11:37

    Where is Foakes?

  • Comment posted by Thinkfreely, today at 11:36

    Can't help but feel it should have been Woakes in for Anderson at Lords, and Anderson to play at Headingley where it normally swings and seams. Still can't understand the omission of Foakes. Still, I'm hoping for a great test and finally, an England win.

  • Comment posted by Reddevil1976, today at 11:36

    They’ve got it wrong again!! Robinson had to be the one who was left out and not Jimmy!!

  • Comment posted by Anthony , today at 11:36

    Good to see Woakes and Wood back in the team. Brooks at no. 3 is a gamble - but that's what Bazball is all about! Keeping everything crossed that it pays off!

  • Comment posted by Dave, today at 11:35

    Read the rule book before the game and return a favour.

  • Comment posted by home, today at 11:35

    Tongue has by far been the most promising, why ?

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:37

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Because he is very good at licking the tail

  • Comment posted by rednutter, today at 11:35

    Radical? - I guessed those changes myself

  • Comment posted by SleepPoster, today at 11:35

    Interestingly, thought both Broad and Anderson should he rested so for me Broad must be fitter than he looks. Like thr rest of the changes.

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 11:35

    Lol he/she can't wait to get in first on England HYS.

    As it ever was.

    Woakes is an interesting call.

    Headingley going to be a cauldron for the Aussies.

    • Reply posted by gadgyarab, today at 11:37

      gadgyarab replied:
      Yes all England need to get fired up is for the opposition to play to the rules and NOT some imaginary idea of "fair play"

  • Comment posted by cameron, today at 11:35

    Panic has now set in, marvellous

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:35

    Can people please stop banging on about Foakes as he is not in the squad

    • Reply posted by Wibble, today at 11:37

      Wibble replied:
      He could have been brought in to replace Pope

  • Comment posted by Tsu2vh, today at 11:35

    Broad at eleven as opposed to 8, just shows how poor our tail was last game. Anyhow, a good balanced XI. Robinson is slow, but has picked up wickets so probably justified.

