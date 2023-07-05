Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Skipper Laura Delany top-scored with 37 for Ireland in St Lucia but their 112-7 total didn't prove enough

Women's T20 international - West Indies v Ireland (first of three) Ireland 112-7 (20 overs): Delany 34, Richardson 22; Matthews 3-22 West Indies 113-8 (20 overs): Matthews 37, Campbell 14*; Kelly 3-20 West Indies won by two wickets Scorecard

West Indies earned a final-ball win over Ireland in the opening T20 international in St Lucia after a dramatic finish.

Chasing 113 to win, the home side needed seven from the last over off Cara Murray who then trapped Shamilia Connell lbw in the third ball.

But with two needed off the final ball, a Murray wide levelled matters before Shemaine Campbelle hit the winning run.

Captain Laura Delany's 34 helped Ireland post 112-7.

Eimear Richardson chipped in with 22 for Ireland, with Hayley Matthews the pick of the West Indies bowling attack as she produced figures of 3-22.

Matthews went on to backbone the home side's inning by hitting 37 off 42 balls before becoming one of Arlene Kelly's three victims.

West Indies, who have already clinched the one-day series between the sides, will face the Irish in the second game of the three-match T20 series in St Lucia on Thursday.