Lewis Gregory struck five sixes in his unbeaten 57

Vitality Blast, Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton Notts Outlaws 157-6 (20 overs): Montgomery 51; C Overton 2-23 Somerset 158-5 (19.3 overs): Gregory 57*; Harrison 2-26 Somerset win by five wickets Match scorecard

Lewis Gregory led Somerset to their third T20 Blast Finals Day in succession with a five-wicket win over Notts Outlaws at Taunton.

Gregory made an unbeaten 57 from 34 deliveries as Somerset recovered from 62-5 to reach their target of 158 with three balls to spare.

Notts won the toss and chose to bat but lost three wickets inside four overs before scrambling to 157-6 with Craig Overton taking 2-23 from four overs.

Matt Montgomery made 51 from 38 balls but his was the only significant contribution as Notts were contained by an impressive Somerset bowling display.

More to follow.