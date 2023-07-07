Close menu

T20 Blast: Somerset fight back to beat Notts Outlaws in quarter-final

Lewis Gregory
Lewis Gregory struck five sixes in his unbeaten 57
Vitality Blast, Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
Notts Outlaws 157-6 (20 overs): Montgomery 51; C Overton 2-23
Somerset 158-5 (19.3 overs): Gregory 57*; Harrison 2-26
Somerset win by five wickets
Lewis Gregory led Somerset to their third T20 Blast Finals Day in succession with a five-wicket win over Notts Outlaws at Taunton.

Gregory made an unbeaten 57 from 34 deliveries as Somerset recovered from 62-5 to reach their target of 158 with three balls to spare.

Notts won the toss and chose to bat but lost three wickets inside four overs before scrambling to 157-6 with Craig Overton taking 2-23 from four overs.

Matt Montgomery made 51 from 38 balls but his was the only significant contribution as Notts were contained by an impressive Somerset bowling display.

More to follow.

  • Comment posted by And in 1st place, today at 21:43

    Clearly the South group is significantly stronger than the North group. All 4 semi-finalists from the South group. It really needs to be evened up.

  • Comment posted by Keith Fenton, today at 21:43

    Well played Somerset. Characterless Notts fail to buy success once again.

