Last updated on .From the section Cricket

England bowler Stuart Broad took his 600th Test wicket on day one of the fourth Ashes Test against Australia.

The 37-year-old is just the fifth player to reach the landmark - and the second England bowler and pacer behind team-mate James Anderson.

We want to know how many of Broad's Test victims you can name.

There are 234 different batters to recall so we've given hints which will (in some cases) and probably won't (in others) help you.

You've got 50 minutes, so get yourself - and maybe a mate - ready and dive in!