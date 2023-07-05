Close menu

The Ashes: England beat Australia in second T20 to keep series hopes alive

By Ffion WynneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Women's Ashes: Second T20, The Oval
England 186-9 (20 overs): Wyatt 76 (46); Sutherland 3-28
Australia 183-8 (20 overs): Perry 51* (27); Glenn 2-27
England win by three runs; Australia lead points-based series 6-2


England kept their Ashes hopes alive with a thrilling three-run victory over Australia in the must-win second T20 at The Oval.

Danni Wyatt's 76 from 46 balls propelled England to 186-9, their highest ever T20 total against world champions Australia.

Australia needed an unlikely 20 to win from the final over and fell short on 183-8, despite Ellyse Perry's two sixes from the last two balls.

England trail 6-2 in the multi-format series, and need a total of nine points in order to regain the Ashes.

In front of an enthusiastic crowd of 20,328 in south London, England started positively with an opening stand of 57 between Wyatt and Sophia Dunkley.

But Annnabel Sutherland, with 3-28, triggered a middle order collapse that saw the hosts slip from 100-1 to 119-6, including skipper Heather Knight falling for a first-ball duck in her 100th T20 international.

Wyatt maintained her aggressive intent and held England's innings together, supported by Sophie Ecclestone's crucial 12-ball 22 at the death.

In reply, Australia openers Beth Mooney and Alyssa Healy attacked England's seamers by adding a rapid 59 in just 6.2 overs before leg-spinner Sarah Glenn bowled the latter for 37 from just 19 balls.

But the introduction of the spinners completely halted Australia's charge as they suffered a middle-order collapse of their own, losing four wickets for 16 runs with two wickets each for Glenn and Ecclestone, and one for Charlie Dean in her first appearance of the series.

Perry, with support in cameos from Georgia Wareham and Sutherland, led a late fightback but Ecclestone expertly held her nerve.

The third and final T20 takes place at Lord's on Saturday at 18:35 BST.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

37 comments

  • Comment posted by Mr Standfast, today at 21:39

    Great listen on the BBC website. T20 is not my format at all, but England put on a damn good show tonight.

    Ashes still to be claimed.

  • Comment posted by The Spider, today at 21:37

    The ladies cricket is a better watch than the ladies soccer.

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 21:39

      Turtle replied:
      Better than men's soccer too.

  • Comment posted by Dr Foxtrot, today at 21:34

    They need to drop Bell, gives away far too many runs.

  • Comment posted by sheffs92, today at 21:31

    This Australia team are largely seen as almost unbeatable by anyone,the fact that the girls have achieved that (and to be fair nearly did in the last game as well) is a great thing. Don’t want to tempt fate but this England team look like a solid bunch so far.

    • Reply posted by Ling Liu LiverpoolFC GBR, today at 21:33

      Ling Liu LiverpoolFC GBR replied:
      Heather Knight still need to tweak a few things but yep agree it's been awesome!

  • Comment posted by Get over it, today at 21:29

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by cp, today at 21:33

      cp replied:
      They play for a container of ashes as well.

  • Comment posted by Spoondog, today at 21:27

    England finally play the 3 spin bowlers & lo & behold they win a game. Might have been very different had they played to their slow bowling strength from the start of this series. Still don't get why Bell continues to play ahead of Wong. Always wayward & expensive. Also presume Sciver is still not fit to bowl all her overs? Still a win is a win & keeps the series alive.

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 21:33

      Turtle replied:
      Issy Wong should definitely be in the team.

      She was outstanding for Mumbai this season and the way she plays the game with both ball and bat makes excellent television.

  • Comment posted by Markyp1965, today at 21:27

    That was an entertaining game of cricket, and keeps the Women’s Ashes Series alive for England.
    Good recovery from Heather Knight’s team after the mid innings loss of 5 wickets for 19 runs, and it made for a good run chase.

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 21:31

      Turtle replied:
      Heathzball!

  • Comment posted by Turtle, today at 21:27

    Great performance and exciting finish.

    If I was captain I would have bowled Eclestone for the penultimate over instead of the last but to be fair on Bell she backed herself and stepped up with a great over including a fab slower ball to take a critical wicket.

  • Comment posted by Youwhat, today at 21:24

    Watched it. England women keep the Ashes alive. Over to the men ;).

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 21:30

      Turtle replied:
      Ecclestone should be playing for the men instead of Moeen Ali.

      That would be amazing.

  • Comment posted by Leanne, today at 21:24

    Well played Ladies x

    • Reply posted by Youwhat, today at 21:28

      Youwhat replied:
      Sophie Eccleston is decent and Danny Wyatt too. If that's Australia on an off day and England at their best winning by 3 runs then its looking pretty ominous. Australia can only get better in the next game.

  • Comment posted by Zack Zodiac, today at 21:23

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

  • Comment posted by Ling Liu LiverpoolFC GBR, today at 21:21

    Well done to our England Women to keep the ashes alive at Lord's to come and then 3 ODIs. Hopefully the men can come back too but whatever happens it's been a very awesome Ashes from both genders!

    • Reply posted by Youwhat, today at 21:26

      Youwhat replied:
      Very awesome ? Is that really how you want us to describe it...

