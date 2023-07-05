Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Women's Ashes: Second T20, The Oval England 186-9 (20 overs): Wyatt 76 (46); Sutherland 3-28 Australia 183-8 (20 overs): Perry 51* (27); Glenn 2-27 England win by three runs; Australia lead points-based series 6-2 Scorecard.

England kept their Ashes hopes alive with a thrilling three-run victory over Australia in the must-win second T20 at The Oval.

Danni Wyatt's 76 from 46 balls propelled England to 186-9, their highest ever T20 total against world champions Australia.

Australia needed an unlikely 20 to win from the final over and fell short on 183-8, despite Ellyse Perry's two sixes from the last two balls.

England trail 6-2 in the multi-format series, and need a total of nine points in order to regain the Ashes.

In front of an enthusiastic crowd of 20,328 in south London, England started positively with an opening stand of 57 between Wyatt and Sophia Dunkley.

But Annnabel Sutherland, with 3-28, triggered a middle order collapse that saw the hosts slip from 100-1 to 119-6, including skipper Heather Knight falling for a first-ball duck in her 100th T20 international.

Wyatt maintained her aggressive intent and held England's innings together, supported by Sophie Ecclestone's crucial 12-ball 22 at the death.

In reply, Australia openers Beth Mooney and Alyssa Healy attacked England's seamers by adding a rapid 59 in just 6.2 overs before leg-spinner Sarah Glenn bowled the latter for 37 from just 19 balls.

But the introduction of the spinners completely halted Australia's charge as they suffered a middle-order collapse of their own, losing four wickets for 16 runs with two wickets each for Glenn and Ecclestone, and one for Charlie Dean in her first appearance of the series.

Perry, with support in cameos from Georgia Wareham and Sutherland, led a late fightback but Ecclestone expertly held her nerve.

The third and final T20 takes place at Lord's on Saturday at 18:35 BST.

