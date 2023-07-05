Last updated on .From the section Cricket

England captain Heather Knight says her side are "going to fly" after winning their first points in the women's Ashes.

The hosts won the second T20 by three runs at The Oval, but still trail 6-2 in the multi-format series.

But one more win for Australia, with one T20 and three one-day internationals remaining, will see them retain the Ashes.

"It was a bit of a psychological hurdle for us to get over," said Knight.

Despite the scoreline, England have fought closely with the world champions, losing on the last day of the Test at Trent Bridge and from the penultimate ball in the first T20 at Edgbaston.

But defeat at The Oval would have seen England's hopes end at the earliest opportunity, and Knight praised her side's resilience and positivity to come back from disappointment.

"I think the way we've stayed really positive and been really resilient after two close losses has been really outstanding," she said.

"Me and [head coach] Jon Lewis talked last night about how once we got over that hurdle [of winning], we feel we're going to fly."

Despite the confidence, Knight accepted her side can still improve - a middle-order collapse of 5-19 in 23 balls the biggest concern.

"We know Australia will come back very hard at us," added Knight.

"But winning when we're only playing at about 80% of our capacity is a really good sign."

Spin the difference for England victory

It was Knight's use of England's spinners - Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn and Charlie Dean - that provided the winning formula.

Dean's inclusion in the XI at the expense of seamer Freya Davies proved pivotal.

Despite going at more than 10 runs an over, she ran out number three Tahlia McGrath and took the wicket of power-hitter Grace Harris as Australia's lower order threatened a comeback.

"Charlie Dean can bowl at all stages of the innings, I thought she was outstanding in the powerplay," said Knight.

"Spin is definitely our strength."

The spinners were also crucial in putting the brakes on Australia's openers, Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney, who blitzed an opening stand of 59 in 6.2 overs.

Australia scored at 9.25 runs an over against pace, which took two wickets, and 8.58 against the three spinners - also losing five wickets. In the middle overs, England's spinners took 3-36 while going at just six runs an over.

A big positive for Knight is the fact the attack did not rely on world number one bowler Ecclestone.

The left-armer took two wickets and closed out the final over expertly, defending 20 against an in-form Ellyse Perry, but was well-supported by the skilful Glenn, who took 2-27, including breaking the opening stand.

But England's task is still a difficult one.

Australia will relish the opportunity of retaining the Ashes on Saturday at England's 'Home of Cricket', Lord's.

And there are three one-day internationals still to come, a format in which Australia have won 41 out of their last 42 games.

But England have the momentum, and are challenging women's cricket's greatest side for the first time in a decade.

If there's a time for them to fly, it is now.