Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh joked he is the "first man to score a Test hundred on a UK holiday" after ending a four-year Test absence with a blistering century against England.

Marsh hit 118 off as many balls on day one of the third Test at Headingley after being recalled because of an injury to Cameron Green.

His last Test appearance came at The Oval against England in September 2019.

"It was pretty amazing. I'm a little lost for words," he told BBC Sport.

"It was a crazy day. It was nice to be back wearing my baggy green and it was a long time coming."

Marsh was always part of Australia's squad for this tour but was not expected to play instead of first-choice all-rounder Green, who has a hamstring strain.

The 31-year-old said he feared he would never play another Test after briefly losing his Cricket Australia contract in 2019 and the emergence of Green the following year.

"It has taken a lot of hard work," said Marsh.

"I chose to have ankle surgery and missed the last Australian summer to get on this tour, knowing I was going to be Greeny's understudy. So I'm really proud to be able to get back.

"I feel part of the squad even though I haven't played and that's a testament to our leadership. That's why we have had a lot of guys come in and contribute at different times.

"I think I'm the first man to score a Test hundred on a UK holiday."

Arriving at the crease when Australia were wobbling on 84-5, Marsh's brilliant innings included 17 fours and four sixes as the ball was carted all around Headingley in a stand of 155 with Travis Head.

His departure triggered a collapse as the tourists lost their final six for 23 runs on their way to a score of 263.

Marsh then took the wicket of opener Zak Crawley for 33 as England reached 68-3 at close, a deficit of 195.

"Coming in before lunch today was some of the toughest conditions I have come in in my Test career so far," added Marsh.

"I'm really proud of the work I have done mentally to overcome nerves and get into the contest as quickly as possible.

"The game is pretty evenly poised - a couple of wickets tomorrow early on and we are right in it."