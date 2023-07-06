Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Henry Crocombe has taken 14 wickets in Division Two of the County Championship this season

Sussex fast bowler Henry Crocombe has signed a two-year extension to his contract, and will now remain at the club until the end of the 2026 season.

The 21-year-old has taken 52 first-class wickets at an average of 42.36 since making his debut in August 2020.

"Henry has really kicked on this year and is developing into an excellent bowler," head coach Paul Farbrace said. external-link

"We are really excited by the potential he has, and how he's turning that potential into performance."

Crocombe has also taken 14 wickets in 17 T20 appearances, with a further 12 wickets in List A competition.