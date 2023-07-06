Glenn Maxwell has made 216 runs in 13 knocks in this year's T20 Blast - but is yet to hit a 50

Vitality Blast quarter-final: Birmingham Bears v Essex Venue: Edgbaston Date: 6 July 2023 Coverage: Live radio and text commentary on BBC CWR, BBC Radio WM & BBC Sport website, plus desktop, tablets, mobiles and app.

Birmingham Bears head into Thursday evening's T20 Blast quarter-final with Essex at Edgbaston looking to make it to Finals Day on their own patch for the first time in six years.

They will be without a quartet of key players - Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes Danny Briggs and Hasan Ali.

They still have Australian star Glenn Maxwell, who is yet to fully fire in this tournament, but he has still made 216 runs and taken 10 wickets at an economy rate of under eight an over.

And, in a tournament in which 34-year-old Maxwell has passed 400 T20 appearances, Bears boss Mark Robinson points out what the vastly experienced Victorian gives the squad in other ways.

"From back in my Sussex days when I had Mushtaq Ahmed, I haven't had a better overseas player than Maxi," Robinson told BBC Radio WM.

"In terms of what he gives back to the group which never goes on the scoresheet.

"On practice days he's an assistant coach and all that wealth of experience from franchise cricket . . . he just gives back so much, tirelessly."

Bears' quarter-final record

The Bears are playing in their 12th T20 quarter-final, of which they have only previously won four - and at Edgbaston the record is even worse: one win in five, most recently against eventual winners Hampshire a year ago.

But, despite that record, Robinson's weakened side can feel comforted by the fact that their one home quarter-final win was against Essex in 2015

"We're missing some big players," said Robinson.

"But we've managed without them before. We will miss them of course, but we've said many times before that 'it's individuals that win matches, and squads that win tournaments' - and we have got plenty of people to step up and perform."

Not least skipper Alex Davies, who as vice-captain has stood in for Moeen in 10 games during his absence with England and won them all - including the past seven on the spin, a new club record for the hosts.

"He's been outstanding," added Robinson. "Being captain has also improved his own game and brought the best out of him with the bat."

On the plus side, Essex, like the Bears, have only won this trophy once - but it was at Edgbaston, on their last visit, in 2019.

Friday's three other quarter-finals

Manchester: Lancashire v Surrey (18:30)

Taunton: Somerset v Nottinghamshire (18:35)

Southampton: Hampshire v Worcestershire (19:00)

Bears head coach Mark Robinson was talking to BBC Radio WM's Richard Wilford.