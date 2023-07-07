Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ryan Rickelton has made four Test appearances for South Africa

Yorkshire have signed South Africa international wicketkeeper-batter Ryan Rickelton on a three-match deal for the County Championship.

The 26-year-old will make his debut in the White Rose's Division Two game at Worcestershire on Monday, 10 July.

The left-hander made four appearances for Northants in the County Championship last season, averaging 77.

Rickleton will replace captain Shan Masood after the opener was recalled by Pakistan.

"It's getting harder and harder to get good overseas players - so to get someone of his calibre to come over and represent us for the next three matches is brilliant," managing director Darren Gough told the club website. external-link

"As a club - we felt we needed a bit more experience. Ryan has played at the highest level - he is a very good cricketer - he's gutsy and he is young and has lots of energy - he's someone we need."

Yorkshire are sixth in the second tier with just one win from their opening seven matches.