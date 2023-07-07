Third men's Ashes Test, Headingley (day two): Australia 263 (Marsh 118; Wood 5-34) & 116-4 (Khawaja 43; Moeen 2-34) England 237 (Stokes 80, Cummins 6-91) Australia lead by 142 runs Scorecard

Ben Stokes provided yet more heroics and the bowlers crucial late wickets as England desperately battled to keep their Ashes hopes alive on day two of the third Test at Headingley.

In an innings reminiscent of his famous knock on the same ground four years ago, Stokes' 80 dragged his side from 142-7 to 237 all out before Australia slipped to 116-4, 142 ahead, at the close.

Stokes' knock meant the tourists' first-innings lead was just 26, despite four wickets falling in the morning session - including Joe Root with the second ball of the day to Pat Cummins, who claimed 6-91.

The England captain attacked after lunch, launching five sixes and six fours, while Mark Wood helped swing the momentum with 24 from eight balls.

In reply, despite the loss of David Warner for one, the opener again caught off Stuart Broad, Australia eased to 68-1 and a lead of 94 as they threatened to take a firm grip on an enthralling Test.

But Moeen Ali removed Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith in successive overs before Chris Woakes dismissed Usman Khawaja in the final hour for 43.

Travis Head and first-innings centurion Mitchell Marsh survived the final 45 minutes to leave the Test, in which a win would seal the series for Australia, finely poised.

England stay in the contest

England are already attempting to do what they have never done before - overturn a 2-0 deficit to win the Ashes - and at times on a captivating second day their hopes were fading.

But in Stokes they have player at his best when his back is against the wall, shown in his incredible 155 in last week's second-Test defeat last week and in his iconic, match-winning 135 not out at Headingley in 2019.

England resumed on 68-3 but by lunch they had just three wickets left and were still 121 runs in arrears, only for their captain to almost drag them to parity - all while struggling with a glute injury.

That injury prevented Stokes from bowling and, with Ollie Robinson also out of the attack with a back spasm, England were struggling when Khawaja and Labuschagne blunted the new ball.

But England stuck to their task on a pitch offering less movement and pace than on day one.

The presence of Marsh and Head, two batters who can score quickly is a danger, but Headingley is the best Test ground in England to bat in the fourth innings.

In the last three Tests at Headingley the team batting last has chased 359, 322 and 296 to win, while Leicestershire knocked off 389 to win here in county cricket earlier this summer.

Stokes fights through the pain

Stokes arrived at the crease when Root got a ball from Cummins that bounced, took the edge and was snaffled by Smith at second slip.

Within the first half hour, Bairstow edged a full ball from Mitchell Starc when attempting a slashing drive, Smith again the catcher.

Stokes was patient in the morning session, sharing watchful partnership of 44 until Moeen fell into the short-ball trap and was caught at fine leg for 19.

The England captain watched from the non-striker's end as Woakes was hit on the head by a Starc bouncer, responded by a clubbing another for six but was then inevitably caught behind on the pull via a thin edge.

Wood was the unlikely instigator of England's counter-attack. He smacked Starc for six first ball and cleared the rope three more times in eight balls before Stokes flicked the switch.

Again he hogged the strike to put on 32 with number 10 Broad and 38 with last man Robinson as he smashed Ashes debutant Todd Murphy for five sixes, including one huge straight hit into the top tier.

Stokes offered two tough chances in successive balls while on 45 - Starc spilling a running catch from long-off and spinner Murphy a caught and bowled - but was finally dismissed after slicing another heave into the hands of Smith at long-on.

