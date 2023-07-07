Close menu

The Ashes 2023: Ben Stokes leads England's battle to stay alive in series

By Matthew HenryBBC Sport at Headingley

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments56

Third men's Ashes Test, Headingley (day two):
Australia 263 (Marsh 118; Wood 5-34) & 116-4 (Khawaja 43; Moeen 2-34)
England 237 (Stokes 80, Cummins 6-91)
Australia lead by 142 runs
Scorecard

Ben Stokes provided yet more heroics and the bowlers crucial late wickets as England desperately battled to keep their Ashes hopes alive on day two of the third Test at Headingley.

In an innings reminiscent of his famous knock on the same ground four years ago, Stokes' 80 dragged his side from 142-7 to 237 all out before Australia slipped to 116-4, 142 ahead, at the close.

Stokes' knock meant the tourists' first-innings lead was just 26, despite four wickets falling in the morning session - including Joe Root with the second ball of the day to Pat Cummins, who claimed 6-91.

The England captain attacked after lunch, launching five sixes and six fours, while Mark Wood helped swing the momentum with 24 from eight balls.

In reply, despite the loss of David Warner for one, the opener again caught off Stuart Broad, Australia eased to 68-1 and a lead of 94 as they threatened to take a firm grip on an enthralling Test.

But Moeen Ali removed Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith in successive overs before Chris Woakes dismissed Usman Khawaja in the final hour for 43.

Travis Head and first-innings centurion Mitchell Marsh survived the final 45 minutes to leave the Test, in which a win would seal the series for Australia, finely poised.

England stay in the contest

England are already attempting to do what they have never done before - overturn a 2-0 deficit to win the Ashes - and at times on a captivating second day their hopes were fading.

But in Stokes they have player at his best when his back is against the wall, shown in his incredible 155 in last week's second-Test defeat last week and in his iconic, match-winning 135 not out at Headingley in 2019.

England resumed on 68-3 but by lunch they had just three wickets left and were still 121 runs in arrears, only for their captain to almost drag them to parity - all while struggling with a glute injury.

That injury prevented Stokes from bowling and, with Ollie Robinson also out of the attack with a back spasm, England were struggling when Khawaja and Labuschagne blunted the new ball.

But England stuck to their task on a pitch offering less movement and pace than on day one.

The presence of Marsh and Head, two batters who can score quickly is a danger, but Headingley is the best Test ground in England to bat in the fourth innings.

In the last three Tests at Headingley the team batting last has chased 359, 322 and 296 to win, while Leicestershire knocked off 389 to win here in county cricket earlier this summer.

Stokes fights through the pain

Stokes arrived at the crease when Root got a ball from Cummins that bounced, took the edge and was snaffled by Smith at second slip.

Within the first half hour, Bairstow edged a full ball from Mitchell Starc when attempting a slashing drive, Smith again the catcher.

Stokes was patient in the morning session, sharing watchful partnership of 44 until Moeen fell into the short-ball trap and was caught at fine leg for 19.

The England captain watched from the non-striker's end as Woakes was hit on the head by a Starc bouncer, responded by a clubbing another for six but was then inevitably caught behind on the pull via a thin edge.

Wood was the unlikely instigator of England's counter-attack. He smacked Starc for six first ball and cleared the rope three more times in eight balls before Stokes flicked the switch.

Again he hogged the strike to put on 32 with number 10 Broad and 38 with last man Robinson as he smashed Ashes debutant Todd Murphy for five sixes, including one huge straight hit into the top tier.

Stokes offered two tough chances in successive balls while on 45 - Starc spilling a running catch from long-off and spinner Murphy a caught and bowled - but was finally dismissed after slicing another heave into the hands of Smith at long-on.

More to follow

Comments

Join the conversation

63 comments

  • Comment posted by NeutralRed, today at 18:56

    Those who for ages keep suggesting Mo is not a test match spinner hold your head in shame.

    200 wickets and third all-time best for England.

  • Comment posted by JR, today at 18:56

    Seems it is Australia's turn to throw away a strong position.

    Of all people. Marnus and Smith.

    Will be interesting to see who ends on top with the change of weather.

  • Comment posted by Pandemania, today at 18:55

    Doesn't this Ashes series have more twists than a Thorpe Park Rollercoaster.

  • Comment posted by Dylan , today at 18:54

    Still in it, bairstows send off was embarrassing though

  • Comment posted by User0696170532, today at 18:54

    Get rid of hartley!!!

  • Comment posted by WordtotheWise, today at 18:54

    Yes, another brilliant days Test cricket. Australia still ahead but England not out of it with Stokes giving them belief.

  • Comment posted by howzit, today at 18:54

    Bazball appears to be the mindset tailenders have when they know they can’t bat but will just have a slog. Sometimes it pays off, more than often it doesn’t.

  • Comment posted by gaffer190, today at 18:53

    Pathetic crawl off the ground from Labuschagne after his wasteful, soft dismissal.

  • Comment posted by Jingler and Mingler, today at 18:53

    Loved that "cheers Smudge" from Bairstow. Really riled Smith up!

    • Reply posted by Zack Zodiac, today at 18:55

      Zack Zodiac replied:
      proven cheat.

      should’ve been banned for life.

  • Comment posted by Johann Von Nerd, today at 18:53

    I still say that Stuart Broad should send Warner a photo of his pet bunny with a note that says, "his name is Davey".

    • Reply posted by Pandemania, today at 18:56

      Pandemania replied:
      He's got his number. That's for sure.

  • Comment posted by caleb, today at 18:51

    Brilliant day’s cricket once again. England have got most selection calls right this series- Ali, Woakes, Wood… even Crawley has had his moments. But the refusal to bring in Foakes has been a grave error. If he’s not back for Old Trafford then there must be some other reason. For Bairstow’s sake as well as England’s, the gloves need handing to the best in the world!

  • Comment posted by forestfan, today at 18:50

    Smudger the cheat looking rattled ...

    • Reply posted by Trowers, today at 18:56

      Trowers replied:
      Do you know him?

  • Comment posted by geranium, today at 18:50

    BBC sports reporting at its most absurd. To read the ridiculous comments anyone could be forgiven for thinking this was a great day for England. It was mediocre at best: dropped catches, poor shots and the usual chorus of "oh Stoaksey. Yo are so fantastic. What happened to the comments saying England were at the top of their game and Australia were crap?

    • Reply posted by dixkt, today at 18:52

      dixkt replied:
      Bet you're good to go for a beer with

  • Comment posted by Zack Zodiac, today at 18:49

    C’mon!

    Get behind your team, I support them 🤜 smashing these disgusting Australia cheats right back to the southern hemisphere!

    🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

    • Reply posted by geranium, today at 18:50

      geranium replied:
      Get out there and show is how it's done.

  • Comment posted by SleepPoster, today at 18:48

    I'll say it one more time Johnny. CATCHES WIN YOU MATCHES.

    • Reply posted by dataoverdogma, today at 18:51

      dataoverdogma replied:
      Please stick to your 'one more time' commitment

  • Comment posted by Pandemania, today at 18:48

    England have the bit between their teeth.

    • Reply posted by gaffer190, today at 18:54

      gaffer190 replied:
      Bairstow has a cheeseburger

  • Comment posted by Steven , today at 18:47

    Well, some fight shown today, was thinking, down nd out, but glad I'm wrong. Come on England, you can do this.

  • Comment posted by DaveP1982, today at 18:47

    Some irresponsible (& inexcusable) shots again, we certainly know how to shoot ourselves in the foot (make that feet!) but it's making for an enthralling test match

  • Comment posted by David, today at 18:47

    England are still alive here.

  • Comment posted by Bloomoon, today at 18:46

    🙊🤬 …… 🤬

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

More Ashes content

Also in Sport