Scotland and Netherland both won five matches out of seven at the qualifier event but the Dutch finished with a better net run rate after Thursday's victory

A 10-team Cricket World Cup is "a bit of a kick in the teeth" for nations like Scotland, argues former captain Kyle Coetzer.

The Scots narrowly missed out on this year's tournament in India, finishing third at the qualifier.

Only two countries from 10 progressed from event in Zimbabwe, with Netherlands beating Scotland on Thursday to go through on net run rate.

"A 10-team World Cup is not enough," Coetzer told BBC Scotland.

"It's not only Scotland, but other countries have strengthened the case. Everyone has strengthened the case in terms of associate cricket.

"It is clear to see that the development is there, whether it is developing as fast as it should do is another story, but it is developing.

"They have all fought a battle to help grow the game and a 10-team World Cup seems a bit of a kick in the teeth for sides that have surpassed full members in the qualifier."

Scotland beat West Indies, twice World Cup winners, in Zimbabwe, along with the host nation and Ireland, with that trio of Test-playing countries also failing to reach the finals.

The World Cup switched from 14 to 10 in 2019 and is to return to 14 again in 2027 and 2031.

"Even when it gets back to a 14-team World Cup people are going to be asking for 16 because the game has got to grow," said Coetzer, 39, who retired from playing in March.

After the pain of missing out on qualification, the former opening batter insists the Scotland squad "should hold their heads high".

And the Aberdonian, who is an assistant coach with women's side Northern Diamonds, believes the team will continue to make strides.

"It will get tougher because all the other teams are in similar situations, everyone is catching up, the field is getting a lot closer," he said.

"Oman maybe haven't achieved what they feel they could at this tournament, but they are a hugely dangerous side.

"Look at Nepal, the excitement about cricket that they have - and the skills - and how much they have developed.

"Every team is finding ways to improve but the ability to do it faster than others is the trick and I guess having good people around the team, creating opportunities to play more cricket, being really specific with what is required around white ball cricket, I have no doubt Scotland will continue to progress."