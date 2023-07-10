Oliver Hannon-Dalby claimed four scalps on his Warwickshire recall to go past the tally of 300 first-class career wickets

LV= County Championship Division One, The Spitfire Ground, Canterbury (day one) Kent 171: Stewart 50; Hannon-Dalby 4-56 Warwickshire 155-2: Yates 53* Warwickshire (3 pts) trail Kent (0 pts) by 16 runs Match scorecard

Warwickshire dominated the first day of their County Championship Division One game with Kent at Canterbury, bowling out the hosts for 171, before reaching 155-2 at stumps.

Paceman Oliver Hannon-Dalby, left out of the Bears' last game, took 4-45 on his return to help bowl out Kent for a total that would have been lower, but for tail-ender Grant Stewart.

He blasted 50 from 45 balls as the hosts' last three wickets added 93, more than half their total.

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, originally signed purely for the T20 Blast, made a rare red-ball appearance on his Warwickshire first-class debut, but it was the Bears pacemen who did the damage.

Kent chose to bat in broad sunshine, and although diligent enough in seeing out the first 10 overs, the loss of Ben Compton seemed to flick a switch back to T20 mode, as they lost four wickets for 19 runs in the space of 4.5 overs.

Chris Rushworth started the collapse when he found Compton's edge, Joe Denly lasted just four balls before he was lbw to Henry Brookes and Harry Finch's first red-ball appearance of the season was even shorter as he made a three-ball duck, when Rushworth found his bottom edge to have hum caught at the wicket by Michael Burgess, who took a sharp catch standing up.

Jack Leaning was then run out, when he hared down the wicket after Tawanda Muyeye nudged the ball to mid on and made it almost as far as the striker's end before realising his partner had not moved, allowing Will Rhodes to walk in and break the wicket.

Jordan Cox then pulled to Alex Davies at square leg off Hannon-Dalby, who ended Kent's disastrous session when he had Muyeye lbw for 38.

Joey Evison went for four in the second over after lunch, victim of a tumbling catch by Burgess after nicking Hannon-Dalby - and and it was left to Stewart to play the Ben Stokes role.

He smashed Hannon-Dalby for a six that sailed over cow corner and through the branches of the St Lawrence lime tree and was joined by Matt Quinn for a stand of 40, the highest of the innings.

Quinn's frenetic 15-ball cameo yielded a six and three fours before Brookes had him caught by the sub fielder, his brother Ethan, for 25.

Arshdeep Singh hit his first ball for six, but he left the pyrotechnics to Stewart, who dumped Hannon-Dalby for successive sixes before the Bears fast bowler had him caught on the boundary.

Warwickshire then advanced to 69 before Davies was lbw for 42 and Hamid Qadri then had Will Rhodes caught behind for 25.

But Yates was on 42 when Kent missed a difficult chance to run him out and he and Hain (29) were otherwise unflustered for the rest of the evening session.

Report supplied by ECB Reporters' Network.