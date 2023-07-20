Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Moeen Ali came out of Test retirement to replace the injured Jack Leach in the Ashes

England all-rounder Moeen Ali reached 3,000 runs and 200 wickets on day two of the fourth Ashes Test against Australia at Old Trafford.

The 36-year-old, who took his 200th wicket in the third Test at Headingley, is just the 16th player to achieve the feat.

How many of the other 15 do you think you can name?

