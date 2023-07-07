Last updated on .From the section Cricket

There were bright blue skies for the second day of the third Ashes Test at Headingley and the packed-out crowd were in for another treat.

Another heroic innings from England captain Ben Stokes dragged his side back into the contest after they lost four wickets in the morning session.

His knock meant Australia's first-innings lead was only 26 before the tourists slipped to 116-4, 142 ahead, by the close.

Australia are 2-0 up, meaning England need to win this Test to keep the Ashes alive.

Stat of the day - Moeen's 200th Test wicket

England all-rounder Moeen Ali took his 200th Test wicket by dismissing Australia's star batter Steve Smith.

He is the 16th England player to reach this milestone and the third spinner, after Derek Underwood and Graeme Swann.

Essential day two reading

Video of the day - Stokes' superb 80

Stokes, brittle and broken, was somehow still able to score a heroic 80 to help keep England's Ashes hopes alive. The skipper faced 108 balls and hit six fours and five sixes before he was eventually caught by Smith.

He hobbled down the wicket for singles as he tried to keep the strike and pulled England from 142-7 to 237 all out.

Image of the day - Moeen's celebration

England all-rounder Moeen Ali wheeled away in celebration after dismissing Steve Smith

After sitting out the Lord's Test because of a finger injury, Moeen marked his return to Headingley by picking up two key wickets for England.

The all-rounder removed Marnus Labuschagne for 33 and Smith for just two in successive overs.

Quote of the day - "Cheers Smudge"

"Cheers Smudge"

After Smith was dismissed by Moeen, Jonny Bairstow gave him a polite send-off.

Smith look infuriated with him as he walked off the field. Salt to the wound.

And finally...

In true Bazball fashion, England's Mark Wood came in at number nine and hit 24 off eight balls to give his side momentum after the lunch break.

He was eventually caught by Mitchell Marsh in a short but sweet innings from the fast bowler, who yesterday took a thrilling 5-34.