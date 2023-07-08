Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Women's Ashes: Third T20, Lord's Australia 156-7 (20 overs): Perry 34 (25); Sciver-Brunt 2-31 England 121-5 (13.2 overs): Capsey 46 (23); Schutt 2-35 England win by five wickets (DLS); Australia lead points-based series 6-4 Scorecard.

England beat Australia by five wickets in a rain-affected third T20 of the multi-format Ashes at Lord's, inflicting a first series defeat on the world champions since 2017.

The result also narrows the overall points-based Ashes scoreline to 6-4 with three one-day internationals remaining, each worth two points.

England were set a revised target of 119 in 14 overs and reached it with four balls remaining, set up by Alice Capsey's electric 46 from 23 balls.

They suffered a late wobble, losing Nat Sciver-Brunt and Heather Knight with just two runs needed, before Danielle Gibson emphatically reverse-swept her first ball for four.

The match also set a new record attendance for a women's bilateral fixture in England, with 21,610 packing inside Lord's.

Earlier, Australia finished their 20 overs with 156-7 before rain delayed the start of England's innings.

On a slow pitch, Australia's batters struggled to get going and trudged to 98-4 after 14 overs before Ellyse Perry's 34 and Grace Harris' 25 pushed the visitors to a competitive total.

England rued some missed chances in the field, dropping five catches - though Charlie Dean's effort in her follow-through to dismiss Beth Mooney on eight was particularly difficult.

But the two in the final over were simple, and arguably handed Australia the momentum at the halfway stage.

Unfazed by the delay and the difficult revised target on a slow, wet pitch, England opener Danni Wyatt led a rapid start with six fours in her 26, followed by Capsey's onslaught which included four fours and two sixes as she lit up a raucous Lord's.

The 18-year-old was supported by all-rounder Sciver-Brunt, who hit a run-a-ball 25, and was visibly distraught when she holed out off seamer Megan Schutt.

The one-day international series starts at Bristol on Wednesday 12 July at 13:00 BST.

